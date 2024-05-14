This Verizon Home Internet deal gets you a FREE Nintendo Switch (or a Home Depot gift card)

If you're looking for a home internet deal to help you switch providers, we've got some good news for you. For a limited time, you'll be able to choose between a FREE Nintendo Switch or a $200 Home Depot gift card when you sign up for Verizon's 5G Home Plus plan (starting at $80 per month).

If that price makes you wince, remember that the monthly bill can be reduced to as low as $45 per month by bundling internet with a Verizon phone plan and signing up for AutoPay. In addition, Verizon offers up to $500 in credits to help pay any termination fees from your current home internet provider—making it even easier to switch (so to speak).

Your 5G internet speeds will vary depending on where you're located, but Verizon will give you estimates once you enter your address on the website. The 5G Home Plus plan will get you Ultra HD 4K video streaming, a three-year price guarantee, a free wireless router, and a "Whole-Home Wi-Fi" extender. You also get a free subscription to Verizon Cloud Unlimited for all of your storage needs. And again, if $80 per month feels too steep, there's a ton of potential for savings if you're already a Verizon wireless subscriber.

Either way, the value of a $200 Home Depot gift card or a Nintendo Switch makes this seem like a pretty good time to try Verizon's 5G Home Internet. And if you don't like it, you can always take advantage of the provider's 30-day money-back guarantee.