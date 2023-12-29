It's your last chance to claim a free Xbox Series X from Verizon Fios — the deal ends January 3rd!
If you've been hanging around Android Central over the past few weeks, you know that I've written up this Verizon Fios deal before, but I feel like it's my due diligence to give it one final mention: sign up for the 1 Gig home internet plan before January 3rd and you'll get an Xbox Series X AND a $200 Amazon gift card for FREE. That's like $850 of free stuff for a home internet plan that only costs $64.99/month when paired with Verizon mobile service ($89.99/month otherwise). It's a very unusual deal, but if you're looking to change internet providers, you won't find a better offer anywhere else.
Verizon Fios bundle: Sign up for the 1 Gig plan and get a FREE Xbox Series X + $200 Amazon gift card
Yep, you read that right. Sign up for Verizon Fios' 1 Gig plan and the internet provider will hook you up with a free Xbox Series X and a $200 Amazon gift card.
The Fios 1 Gig plan is pretty awesome too, with data speeds of up to 940 Mbps and a 5-year price lock guaranteed. Pair your internet with your Verizon Wireless phone plan and you might also save $25 per month. The deal ends January 3rd, so if it works with your situation, don't wait.
✅Recommended if: you want a new home internet provider; you already use Verizon Wireless; you've been waiting for the right time to grab an Xbox Series X.
❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current internet provider; you're saving money on your phone/internet bill; you don't need an Xbox.
