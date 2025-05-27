Verizon will give you a FREE Galaxy S25 Edge as part of its 'Red Hot Deal Days' sale — here's how it works

Forget Memorial Day, Verizon just launched its sitewide 'Red Hot Deal Days' sale, and there's one Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal that has my full attention. Trade in an old smartphone and add a line with any of Verizon's myPlan unlimited plans, and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with $1,100 over 36 months — enough to make the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 100% free.

Sure, it's not exactly a no-strings offer, but this deal presents an easy way to save some serious cash if you're hoping to preorder the S25 Edge before its May 30th release date. Verizon is accepting just about every phone imaginable in exchange for the max trade-in credit (regardless of age or condition), so if you were interested in updating your wireless plan anyway, now's your chance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: $1,099.99 FREE with trade-in and myPlan at Verizon You read that right. Process a trade-in regardless of age or condition and Verizon will give you a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge when you add a line with any myPlan on its site. The phone officially hits store shelves on May 30th, so if you're interested, take my advice and jump on this deal before the preorder period ends.

After months of rumors and speculation, the Galaxy S25 Edge was officially announced on May 12th. Clocking in at just 5.8mm thick, the phone packs all of Samsung's premium specs and software features into an unbelievably thin and lightweight device that's simply a joy to use and hold.

You get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the rest of the S25 series, along with a powerful 200MP camera, stunning 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display, and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features. And like the rest of the best Android phones to drop in 2025, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with seven years of OS and security updates guaranteed.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

Of course, all of that weight has to go somewhere, so the Galaxy S25 Edge does take a hit in the battery department. Compared to the S25 Ultra's 5,000mAh, the Edge only has a 3,900mAh battery. Samsung claims that the phone will still last a full day with this decreased battery capacity (thanks to the efficient processor), but we'll have to test it a bit more ourselves before we can slap on the Android Central stamp of approval.

But if you're not concerned with battery life, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a seriously gorgeous flagship that feels like the future of smartphones: sleek, lightweight, and packed with all of the outstanding performance you could ever need. And thanks to this Verizon deal, it might even be free.