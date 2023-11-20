Verizon's Black Friday sale will give you a free Xbox when you switch to 5G Home Internet

Just a few days before Black Friday, Verizon is encouraging users to switch to one of their Home Internet plans by offering some free stuff in return. And no, I'm not talking about a free tote bag or anything boring like that. Switch to Verizon Internet's 5G Home Plus plan and you'll get to choose between a $200 Amazon gift card, an Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), or most-impressively, an Xbox Series S, at no cost to you.

Verizon's 5G Home Plus internet starts at $80 per month, but there are a few ways to make the plan a bit cheaper without too much hassle. If you're already taking advantage of one of Verizon's wireless plans, for instance, you can bundle your mobile service with internet and save a sweet $25 on your monthly bill. There's also a $10/month discount when you take advantage of Verizon's paperless Auto-Pay billing. All things said and done, you could be getting your home internet for as low as $45 per month AND get a free Xbox Series S to put under the tree this holiday season.

Switch to Verizon 5G Home Internet and you could get a free Xbox!

Verizon 5G Home Internet: Switch to the 5G Home Plus plan and get ONE Premium extra for free Sign up for Verizon Home Internet's 5G Home Plus plan before November 28th and you'll get to choose between a free $200 Amazon gift card, Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) smart display, and an Xbox Series S game console. The premium home internet plan also comes with Ultra HD 4K streaming support, a wireless router with Wi-Fi extender, and a free subscription to Verizon Cloud Unlimited storage for up to five users. Last but not least, Verizon will lock in your price for three years, so you don't need to worry about any price hikes showing up on your bill.

