Early Black Friday Android TV deals — upgrade your home theater for cheap

The biggest Black Friday sales are still weeks away, but if you don't want to wait, there are plenty of Android TV deals worth checking out now. Whether you want a small budget smart TV or a sophisticated entertainment powerhouse, all of the best Android TV discounts on the web can be found below.

I'm talking about offers like $1,000 off the 65-inch Class S90C smart TV from Samsung or a sweet 48% discount on the 55-inch 4-Series Amazon Fire TV. If you want something a little different, you can even get a 4K home projector for just $200 today. Of course, this is only a small sampling of everything that's available, so keep reading to see the other deals we've found. Not ready to pull the trigger today? Check back later to see what's new: we'll keep adding new deals every week until Black Friday arrives.

Editor's picks

1. Toshiba 65" Class 350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV: $529.99 $369.99 at Best Buy It's usually tough to find a 65-inch smart TV for less than $500, but Best Buy is challenging that idea with a deal that drops $160 off this Toshiba Class C350 Series TV, a powerful Fire-based set that boasts 4K UHD picture with upscaling, immersive DTS Virtual: X audio, and automatic color remastering. Price comparison: N/A

2. Amazon 32" Fire TV 2-Series: $199.99 $109.99 at Amazon No, that isn't a typo. Head to Amazon now and you can save a whopping 45% on this 32-inch 2-Series Fire TV. Sure, it's not the most feature-packed smart TV in the world, but it gives you instant access to all of your favorite streaming services in 720p HD with Dolby Digital Plus audio, and most importantly, it only costs $110. The only catch is that you need to be a Prime member to enjoy this deal. Price comparison: N/A

3. Amazon 55" 4-Series UHD smart Fire TV: $519.99 $269.99 at Amazon If you want something a little bigger, you can save a hefty 48% if you buy this 4-Series Amazon Fire TV today. That's a bigger discount than the TV received during Prime Day! This model delivers vibrant picture in 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG, plus you get four HDMI and six months of MGM Plus streaming for free. Price comparison: Best Buy - $269.99

4. Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED Smart Tizen TV: $2,599.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy Head to Best Buy right now and you can save a whopping $1,000 on this 65-inch Samsung Class S90C TV, an entertainment powerhouse that boasts AI-powered 4K upscaling, immersive Object Tracking Sound, and more. Amazon is selling this TV for a few bucks cheaper, but Best Buy will hook you up with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your purchase. Price comparison: Amazon - $1,597.99

5. Hisense 65" Class U8 Series 4K UHD Google Smart TV: $1,399.99 $1,098 at Amazon If 65 inches is your Goldilocks zone for a TV, consider the U8 Series from Hisense. This TV uses a mini-LED panel and Hisense's proprietary "ULED" technology to boost color, contrast, and motion in real time so your favorite content always looks as vibrant and immersive as possible. Pair these specs with a 22% discount, and you're looking at a pretty spectacular deal. Price comparison: Best Buy - $1,099

6. GooDee 4K Smart Projector: $339.99 $169.98 at Amazon If you really want your home theater to stand out from the crowd, why not try a smart projector? This device lets you project content from your favorite streaming services inside or outside your home, and right now it's an excellent 50% off for all Prime members. There's even a coupon you can select for an additional $15 off. Price comparison: N/A

FAQ

When do the Black Friday sales start?

Black Friday has historically been the day after Thanksgiving, and although that's still true, many retailers have begun launching their holiday shopping events as early as late October or early November. To keep up with all of these stores, we're also tracking down all of the early Black Friday tech deals so you don't miss anything in the coming weeks.

Should I wait to buy a smart TV?

It depends on your budget and what you're looking for. Although discounts on Android TVs are sure to get better as we approach the holiday, we've been seeing enough Black Friday-level TV deals that it may not be a bad idea to get your shopping done early. To put it simply, if you find a smart TV deal that checks all your boxes for a good price, why wait?