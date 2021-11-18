Best Google Home compatible devices 2021: Google Assistant smart devices Android Central 2021
Google Assistant is one of the most popular smart voice assistants on the planet and is accessible on Google Home compatible devices as diverse as smartwatches, smartphones, smart speakers, and more. In addition to the devices it's built into, Google Assistant has integrations with hundreds, if not thousands, of other smart devices and services. What follows is a list of some of our favorites, broken down by category.
Google Home compatible devices: Smart lights
Connected smart lights are the easiest and most fun way to start building out your smart home network. Multiple brands like Philips Hue and Sengled offer complete collections of smart lighting solutions connected by a hub and work well with Google Assistant.
Philips Hue Multicolor A19 Starter Kit
Philips is one of the leading manufacturers of connected lighting solutions for good reason. Philips Hue products are easy to set up and work like magic with custom voice controls using Google Assistant. This pack of multi-color bulbs is a good starting point, which comes with the necessary Philips Hue Bridge. Once you get the Bridge set up, it acts as a hub for connecting up to 50 Philips Hue products, including multi-color bulbs, LED light strips, lamps, and more.
No hub required: LIFX 1100-Lumen - 11W Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb
LIFX bulbs are some of our favorites because they look great and integrate directly with Google Assistant without a hub. They can show 16 million different colors in various shades and touches of warmth, and they are built to last. LIFX claims these bulbs should last you over 23 years, so they definitely pay for themselves.
Stick these anywhere: Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip
LED strips offer a cool way to liven up any home theater or desk space with customizable color light shows. We recommend the Philips Hue Lightstrips because they're super customizable with music-sync modes and DIY scene settings available, along with voice control compatibility with Google Assistant. You can trim the strips to suit your space, and you can purchase extension packs if you want to expand your lighting setup.
Affordable Hue alternative: Sengled Multicolor Two-Pack A19 Starter Kit
Sengled offers the best value for budget-conscious consumers looking to invest in smart bulbs — but you're still going to need a dedicated hub. The good news is that once you have that hub, you can add up to 64 bulbs to your network, and Sengled has some of the best prices for buying bulbs in bulk.
Take the party outside: Philips Hue Discover White & Color Ambiance Smart Floodlight
Not everyone realizes that you can bring the functionality of Philips Hue lights to the outside of your house. One of our favorite devices for this is the Hue Discovery Floodlight. Not only can it brightly illuminate your yard to ward off unwanted intruders, but you can set millions of colors to make light shows for backyard barbecues and dance parties with Google Assistant.
Google Home compatible devices: Home automation
Home automation is an extensive category that includes things like Wi-Fi-connected plugs, thermostats, utility sensors, and much more. We've highlighted some of our favorite systems to get your home running on all cylinders. All of these products work with Google Assistant for voice controls.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat
You will notice a pattern of us picking many first-party Google and Nest products, but that's because they work incredibly well with Google Assistant. For example, Nest popularized the category of smart thermostats, and the Nest Learning Thermostat is our pick for the best Google Assistant home automation device. With Google's AI smarts and Google Assistant looking after you, keeping cool or staying hawt has never been easier.
Temperature balance: Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control
There are a ton of smart thermostats on the market, but if you are looking for a Nest alternative that works with Google Assistant, our money is on the ecobee SmartThermostat. This model includes a smart sensor to monitor spaces away from the thermostat itself, which can help regulate your home's temperature more efficiently.
Smart sprinklers: Rachio 3
Speaking of efficient and effective use of your utilities, water usage is one of the areas we're perhaps least efficient in our homes. When it comes to keeping on top of sprinklers that may be on automatic settings, that can be even more of a challenge. However, the Rachio 3 system claims that its smarts can help you save up to 50% on your monthly water bill.
Catch that leak: Water Leak Detection Kit by LeakSmart
If you've ever experienced a flood in your home, you know how important it can be to do everything you can to avoid it from happening again. LeakSmart does this with a unique system that detects and stops water leaks "in 5 seconds or less." You can get notifications in the app or check on and control the system with Google Assistant.
Make any lamp smart: Kasa Smart HS103P2 10 Amp Mini Smart Plug
This smart plug, available in a two-pack, is handy because its design saves room for another plug above or below it (depending on which you plug it into). It's great for using Google Assistant to turn off a pair of lamps at a time. Best of all, it's literally plug and play, with no hub required.
Garage control: Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub
This smart home garage hub from Chamberlain brings the ability to control most garage door openers with Google Assistant or your smartphone. The system can also send you real-time alerts, create schedules, and allow you to check the status of your garage door from anywhere.
Google Home compatible devices: Smart appliances
More and more smart appliances are hitting the market that works with Google Assistant. From vacuums to coffee makers, from ceiling fans to smartwatches, there is a smart appliance to work with Google Assistant for any room.
Skip the scut work: Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum
After washing dishes, vacuuming might be the most mundane of household chores. Still, with a smart vacuum like this DEEBOT 500, you can tell the Google Assistant to "ask DEEBOT to start cleaning" and then go about your merry way doing something else productive (or not).
The perfect pour: Atomi Smart WiFi Coffee Maker
This connected coffee maker can be controlled by your phone or by your voice through Google Assistant. You can program it to brew at specified times, or, if everything is set, you could say, "Hey Google, brew coffee." You can even ask Google Assistant to change the brew strength and turn on/off your coffee maker. It's also eco-friendly as it comes with a reusable filter.
Cool down: Big Ass Fans Haiku L Smart Ceiling Fan - 52"
Haiku smart fans work with Google Assistant to ensure that you save as much energy as possible while keeping your rooms cool and the air moving. These smart fans can even be adjusted during the winter to push warm air down, making life easier for the heating system in your home and keeping you warmer.
Google Home compatible devices: Security
One of the fastest-growing categories for smart home devices is in the security space. Keeping tabs on who's coming and going near your residence is essential. Smart home devices can protect points of entry by coordinating lighting, while indoor and outdoor smart cameras and alarm systems monitor all areas of your home. It's where Google Assistant excels. So here are some of our top-recommended security devices that work security magic with Google Assistant.
Google Nest Doorbell
This device is a great video doorbell based on specs alone, including the ability to run off a battery — no wiring required. However, adding special Google extras like face identification, package notifications, and activity zones quickly becomes an essential home security device.
Smart lock: Google Nest x Yale Lock - Tamper-Proof Smart Lock
Yale is one of the most trusted names in home security and has been making quality locks for generations. This smart version allows you to control access to your home from anywhere, either in the app or with Google Assistant. Worried that you forgot to lock the door? Just ask Google Assistant to do it for you.
Outdoor eyes: Google - Nest Camera Battery - Snow
This weatherproof smart video camera can stream and record at 1080p HD, see a vast 130 degrees for a large coverage area, and operates outside, rain or shine. Connect it to your Nest Hub, ask Google Assistant to "show me the backyard," and get alerts when the camera detects motion or suspicious sounds.
Indoor eyes: Google Nest Cam Indoor - Wired Indoor Camera for Home Security
This petite camera is more than it appears. Its magnetic stand lets you adhere it to something metallic or just place it on a flat surface. With a Nest Aware subscription, you can get personal alerts sent directly to you. Of course, you can also ask Google Assistant to show you a live feed at any point on your phone or Nest Hub.
Affordable Nest Cam alternative: Kasa Smart Security Camera
If spending hundreds of dollars is a little steep for you, but you still want Google Assistant integration, the TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Camera is an excellent alternative. It features 1080p HD video, a 130-degree field of view, and night vision. You can set activity zones and communicate through two-way audio. Plus, you can ask Google Assistant to show you what it sees.
Smart security system: SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System - Optional 24/7 Professional Monitoring
In addition to keeping your home safe, the SimpliSafe Home Security System also knows when you leave, so it can automatically adjust your Nest Thermostat. You can ask Google Assistant to arm your system or check its status at any time. Plus, you don't have to deal with unnecessary contracts to keep your home secure and safe from the bad guys.
Google Home compatible devices: Entertainment
Whether you call it the living room, rec room, or "the den," we're still all talking about the place where your main TV resides in your home. Google Assistant can control many of your entertainment needs, whether you want to start a dance party or use your voice to play your favorite show on Netflix. We've rounded up the best smart home products specifically for entertaining you and your family, from Bluetooth speakers to Android TVs.
Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant - Chalk
Control your smart home, watch YouTube cooking tutorials, see your latest photos, or call Grandma with Google Duo on the Nest Hub Max. Its 10-inch touchscreen is vibrant and easy to use, but it's even easier to use your voice to navigate the interface or access your entertainment with Google Assistant.
Sidetable smart display: Lenovo Smart Display 7 (Blizzard White)
Lenovo makes some of the most useful and attractive screened devices with Google Assistant support. We like how the speakers face forward for excellent sound, particularly when you're awaiting an Assistant response. The size of this device is perfect for your nightstand or that corner of your desk.
Mid-sized marvel: Google - Nest Audio - Smart Speaker - Chalk
The Nest Audio is the newest smart speaker made by Google, and in our estimation, it just might be the best yet. It sounds and looks much better than the original Google Home smart speaker that it replaced. 70% or more of the fabric cover was made from post-consumer recycled water bottles!
Convenient Assistant access: Nest Mini (2nd Gen)
The second-generation Nest Mini is a great, affordable device that you can put in practically any space for instant Google Assistant access. Google improved the machine learning chip and added another microphone to this version, which allows for speedier and more accurate responses from the Assistant.
Best non-Nest: Sonos One (Gen 2) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker
Sonos is one of the best brands in the connected speaker space, and the second-generation Sonos One is one of our favorite devices for several reasons. It has excellent sound, it's compact and well-built, and you can set Google Assistant as your default voice assistant.
Make any TV smart: Chromecast with Google TV - 4K
The all-new Chromecast with Google TV is Google's best streaming dongle to date and arguably the best streaming device available. All the most popular streaming services are supported, including Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu, and because Google makes it, you can be sure that it works with Google Assistant and via the app on your phone. It features the new Google TV interface, and it is designed to work with Google's Stadia if that's something on your radar.
Android TV's best: NVIDIA Shield Android TV 4K HDR Streaming Media Player
Everything you need to have a great streaming and gaming experience is in this handy tube that you can hide pretty much anywhere. It's arguably the best Android TV device, and it has Google Assistant baked right in.
Smart TV with Assistant inside: TCL 3 Series Smart TV
This smart TV from TCL has the Android TV platform and Google Assistant built-in, so all you have to do is press a button on the remote to summon your favorite voice assistant for quick access to entertainment. You can also control your smart home devices and access just about all of the Google Assistant functionality you love through the TV and remote.
Assistant on the go: Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle WearOS Smartwatch
Arguably no one is doing a better job at making WearOS smartwatches than Fossil. Not only are its Gen 5 series watches like the Carlyle attractive, but they have helpful features like built-in NFC and GPS, a heartrate monitor, and a speaker so that you can converse with Google Assistant.
Google Home compatible services: Music
In our opinion, one of the best ways to use Google Assistant is to ask it to play whatever music you are in the mood for. So whether you're on your phone, Nest smart speaker, or Android TV, these music services integrate with Google Assistant for quick access to your favorite tunes.
YouTube Music
What better service to use with Google Assistant than one of Google's own? Plus, you can seamlessly switch between audio and video playlists with a Nest Hub or screened device. YouTube Music is now the default music provider for Google Home and Nest speakers right out of the box for quick-play music stations — although you'll need to subscribe for $10 a month for more full-fledged features and no ads.
The most popular music streaming service: Spotify
Spotify is massively popular, and if you aren't already using it, you probably know many people who do. With Google Assistant, simply say "OK Google," followed by your favorite artist, album, song, or playlist, and your music will almost instantly start playing through your smart speaker. This is perfect for playing music in the kitchen when your hands are too messy to handle a phone or set the right mood for a party or an intimate evening.
Music streaming for all: Pandora
Pandora is a customizable internet radio streaming service that allows you to curate your streams. It uses complex algorithms to recommend new music it knows you'll love based on your musical tastes and how you've rated other music. Google Assistant lets you throw on your favorite Pandora station using just your voice. Pandora offers an ad-supported free version or paid options that give you more control over the music and no ads.
Original streamer: Deezer
Believe it or not, Deezer was one of the first streaming music services, and it remains popular around the world to this day. You can ask Google Assistant to play music by artist, genre, album, or Flow (what Deezer calls their personalized soundtracks), and it can also manage the playback and volume controls.
So many options for music: iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio is another excellent option for those that prefer to listen to the radio instead of newer streaming services. iHeartRadio is a free, ad-supported radio platform that connects users with over 850 radio stations from across the U.S. and Canada. The service also includes thousands of podcasts if you don't want to strictly listen to music, with premium subscriptions available that give you unlimited song skips and offline listening.
Actually, video didn't quite kill the radio star: TuneIn
Believe it or not, some people prefer to listen to the radio over streaming services, and TuneIn is absolutely the go-to app for them. Even with the free version, you get access to over 100,000 radio stations from around the world, along with over five million podcasts as well. If you decide to upgrade to the premium subscription ($10/month), you'll also get access to live NFL and MLB play-by-play, along with a vast library of audiobooks.
Google Home compatible services: Video
Whether you ask Google Assistant to cast your favorite TV show or movie to a Chromecast device or you request playback on a Nest Hub, it can be liberating to start watching shows hands-free. Here are our favorite services that have Google Assistant integration.
YouTube
This one is obvious, but honestly, it's the service we spend most of our time on. You can ask Google Assistant to search and play any video on the platform on your phone, Chromecast device, Nest Hub, Lenovo Smart Display, and many smart TVs.
Better than TV: YouTube TV
YouTube TV is an online streaming TV service that delivers over 70 live and premium channels to virtually any screened device. You can subscribe to additional premium channels like HBO and Disney+ through the service, and of course, you can navigate the service with Google Assistant.
Originals and live TV: Hulu
Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services, with original content like The Handmaid's Tale and access to shows from NBC, FX, and Fox. There are various tiers available, including a live TV service similar to Sling or YouTube TV. You can ask Google Assistant to tune in to specific shows through supported smart speakers and devices.
Wanna binge watch something?: Netflix
Some days you just want to lounge on the couch and watch Netflix for hours. Other days you can't even be bothered to find the remote. Fortunately, you can use Google Assistant to cast your favorite Netflix show or movie to your Chromecast-enabled TV. All you need to do is say something like "Play Arrested Development on Netflix."
You probably have it for Star Trek Discovery: Paramount+
Paramount+ is another service that added Google Assistant support. Paramount+ features all the content from CBS's stable of popular shows, including The Big Bang Theory, Survivor, and Star Trek: Discovery. So all you have to do is say, "OK Google, play Star Trek: Discovery in the living room," and away you go.
There's still Barry and Westworld, folks: HBO
If you decided to keep your HBO subscription after Game of Thrones ended, you're in luck. The HBO app is fully compatible with Google Assistant. So all you need to do is ask Google Assistant to play your favorite HBO show, and it will intelligently find the show using the app. Of course, you will need an HBO subscription, but with so much great content on HBO, why wouldn't you have one?
Answers, assistance, and entertainment
Google Assistant is a valuable tool because it connects you to the vast resources of Google and to an extensive network of Google Home compatible devices and services that are valuable. However, navigating the plethora of integrations available for Google Assistant can be tricky to know which are worthy of your time and money. That's where we come in!
Out of all of the devices on this list, one of our absolute favorites is the Nest Hub Max. Not only can you see and control your smart home and smart security devices, but it also serves as an amazing display for your photos, video and music streaming, and on-demand research.
If you're like us, you may have been surprised to learn that even sophisticated home automation devices like the LeakSmart Water Leak Detection Kit or appliances like the Haiku smart ceiling fan had support for the Google Assistant — what a game-changer!
One of our most common use cases for Google Assistant is controlling our favorite streaming media services like YouTube Music and YouTube.
It's clear to us that you'll never run out of use cases for the Google Assistant.
