Google Assistant is one of the most popular smart voice assistants on the planet and is accessible on Google Home compatible devices as diverse as smartwatches, smartphones, smart speakers, and more. In addition to the devices it's built into, Google Assistant has integrations with hundreds, if not thousands, of other smart devices and services. What follows is a list of some of our favorites, broken down by category.

Google Home compatible devices: Smart lights

Connected smart lights are the easiest and most fun way to start building out your smart home network. Multiple brands like Philips Hue and Sengled offer complete collections of smart lighting solutions connected by a hub and work well with Google Assistant.

Google Home compatible devices: Home automation

Home automation is an extensive category that includes things like Wi-Fi-connected plugs, thermostats, utility sensors, and much more. We've highlighted some of our favorite systems to get your home running on all cylinders. All of these products work with Google Assistant for voice controls.

Google Home compatible devices: Smart appliances

More and more smart appliances are hitting the market that works with Google Assistant. From vacuums to coffee makers, from ceiling fans to smartwatches, there is a smart appliance to work with Google Assistant for any room.

Skip the scut work : Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum After washing dishes, vacuuming might be the most mundane of household chores. Still, with a smart vacuum like this DEEBOT 500, you can tell the Google Assistant to "ask DEEBOT to start cleaning" and then go about your merry way doing something else productive (or not). $160 at Amazon

$190 at Walmart The perfect pour : Atomi Smart WiFi Coffee Maker This connected coffee maker can be controlled by your phone or by your voice through Google Assistant. You can program it to brew at specified times, or, if everything is set, you could say, "Hey Google, brew coffee." You can even ask Google Assistant to change the brew strength and turn on/off your coffee maker. It's also eco-friendly as it comes with a reusable filter. $90 at Amazon Cool down : Big Ass Fans Haiku L Smart Ceiling Fan - 52" Haiku smart fans work with Google Assistant to ensure that you save as much energy as possible while keeping your rooms cool and the air moving. These smart fans can even be adjusted during the winter to push warm air down, making life easier for the heating system in your home and keeping you warmer. $933 at Amazon

Google Home compatible devices: Security

One of the fastest-growing categories for smart home devices is in the security space. Keeping tabs on who's coming and going near your residence is essential. Smart home devices can protect points of entry by coordinating lighting, while indoor and outdoor smart cameras and alarm systems monitor all areas of your home. It's where Google Assistant excels. So here are some of our top-recommended security devices that work security magic with Google Assistant.

Google Home compatible devices: Entertainment

Whether you call it the living room, rec room, or "the den," we're still all talking about the place where your main TV resides in your home. Google Assistant can control many of your entertainment needs, whether you want to start a dance party or use your voice to play your favorite show on Netflix. We've rounded up the best smart home products specifically for entertaining you and your family, from Bluetooth speakers to Android TVs.

Google Home compatible services: Music

In our opinion, one of the best ways to use Google Assistant is to ask it to play whatever music you are in the mood for. So whether you're on your phone, Nest smart speaker, or Android TV, these music services integrate with Google Assistant for quick access to your favorite tunes.

The successor to Google Play Music : YouTube Music Staff Pick What better service to use with Google Assistant than one of Google's own? Plus, you can seamlessly switch between audio and video playlists with a Nest Hub or screened device. YouTube Music is now the default music provider for Google Home and Nest speakers right out of the box for quick-play music stations — although you'll need to subscribe for $10 a month for more full-fledged features and no ads. $10/mo. at YouTube Music The most popular music streaming service : Spotify Spotify is massively popular, and if you aren't already using it, you probably know many people who do. With Google Assistant, simply say "OK Google," followed by your favorite artist, album, song, or playlist, and your music will almost instantly start playing through your smart speaker. This is perfect for playing music in the kitchen when your hands are too messy to handle a phone or set the right mood for a party or an intimate evening. From $10/mo. at Spotify Music streaming for all : Pandora Pandora is a customizable internet radio streaming service that allows you to curate your streams. It uses complex algorithms to recommend new music it knows you'll love based on your musical tastes and how you've rated other music. Google Assistant lets you throw on your favorite Pandora station using just your voice. Pandora offers an ad-supported free version or paid options that give you more control over the music and no ads. From $5/mo. at Pandora Original streamer : Deezer Believe it or not, Deezer was one of the first streaming music services, and it remains popular around the world to this day. You can ask Google Assistant to play music by artist, genre, album, or Flow (what Deezer calls their personalized soundtracks), and it can also manage the playback and volume controls. From $10/mo. at Deezer So many options for music : iHeartRadio iHeartRadio is another excellent option for those that prefer to listen to the radio instead of newer streaming services. iHeartRadio is a free, ad-supported radio platform that connects users with over 850 radio stations from across the U.S. and Canada. The service also includes thousands of podcasts if you don't want to strictly listen to music, with premium subscriptions available that give you unlimited song skips and offline listening. From $5/mo. at iHeartRadio Actually, video didn't quite kill the radio star : TuneIn Believe it or not, some people prefer to listen to the radio over streaming services, and TuneIn is absolutely the go-to app for them. Even with the free version, you get access to over 100,000 radio stations from around the world, along with over five million podcasts as well. If you decide to upgrade to the premium subscription ($10/month), you'll also get access to live NFL and MLB play-by-play, along with a vast library of audiobooks. $10/mo. at TuneIn

Google Home compatible services: Video

Whether you ask Google Assistant to cast your favorite TV show or movie to a Chromecast device or you request playback on a Nest Hub, it can be liberating to start watching shows hands-free. Here are our favorite services that have Google Assistant integration.

Most popular platform : YouTube Staff Pick This one is obvious, but honestly, it's the service we spend most of our time on. You can ask Google Assistant to search and play any video on the platform on your phone, Chromecast device, Nest Hub, Lenovo Smart Display, and many smart TVs. Free at YouTube Better than TV : YouTube TV YouTube TV is an online streaming TV service that delivers over 70 live and premium channels to virtually any screened device. You can subscribe to additional premium channels like HBO and Disney+ through the service, and of course, you can navigate the service with Google Assistant. $65/mo. at YouTube TV Originals and live TV : Hulu Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services, with original content like The Handmaid's Tale and access to shows from NBC, FX, and Fox. There are various tiers available, including a live TV service similar to Sling or YouTube TV. You can ask Google Assistant to tune in to specific shows through supported smart speakers and devices. From $5/mo. at Hulu Wanna binge watch something? : Netflix Some days you just want to lounge on the couch and watch Netflix for hours. Other days you can't even be bothered to find the remote. Fortunately, you can use Google Assistant to cast your favorite Netflix show or movie to your Chromecast-enabled TV. All you need to do is say something like "Play Arrested Development on Netflix." From $9/mo. at Netflix You probably have it for Star Trek Discovery : Paramount+ Paramount+ is another service that added Google Assistant support. Paramount+ features all the content from CBS's stable of popular shows, including The Big Bang Theory, Survivor, and Star Trek: Discovery. So all you have to do is say, "OK Google, play Star Trek: Discovery in the living room," and away you go. From $6/mo. at Paramount+ There's still Barry and Westworld, folks : HBO If you decided to keep your HBO subscription after Game of Thrones ended, you're in luck. The HBO app is fully compatible with Google Assistant. So all you need to do is ask Google Assistant to play your favorite HBO show, and it will intelligently find the show using the app. Of course, you will need an HBO subscription, but with so much great content on HBO, why wouldn't you have one? $15/mo. at HBO

Answers, assistance, and entertainment

Google Assistant is a valuable tool because it connects you to the vast resources of Google and to an extensive network of Google Home compatible devices and services that are valuable. However, navigating the plethora of integrations available for Google Assistant can be tricky to know which are worthy of your time and money. That's where we come in!

Out of all of the devices on this list, one of our absolute favorites is the Nest Hub Max. Not only can you see and control your smart home and smart security devices, but it also serves as an amazing display for your photos, video and music streaming, and on-demand research.

If you're like us, you may have been surprised to learn that even sophisticated home automation devices like the LeakSmart Water Leak Detection Kit or appliances like the Haiku smart ceiling fan had support for the Google Assistant — what a game-changer!

One of our most common use cases for Google Assistant is controlling our favorite streaming media services like YouTube Music and YouTube.

It's clear to us that you'll never run out of use cases for the Google Assistant.