Best Smart Plugs for Alexa and Google Home
Amazon Echo and Google Home/Nest are some of the best smart speakers that crossed over from the early adopter phase and took their rightful place within mainstream culture. Today you can build your smart home with the help of these devices, along with the best smart plugs for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you're like me, you might not be convinced which company's voice assistant is right for you, which is why I've got both Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible speakers in my home. If you're in the same boat, it's essential to buy smart home accessories that are compatible with both AI assistants, so we've rounded up the best smart plugs for Alexa and Google Assistant.
- No hub required: Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini
- Exclusively Alexa: Amazon Smart Plug - Works with Alexa
- Best value: Wyze Labs Smart Home Wi-Fi Plug
- Control more things: Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300
- Watch that energy usage: eufy by Anker Smart Plug
- More space for more smarts: Gosund Smart Plug Outlet Extender
- Smart patio party time: Teckin Outdoor Smart Plug - Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet
- Almost candlelit: Treatlife WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug
- Package deal: Gosund Mini Smart Plug
- Backyard smarts: Lutron PD-15OUT-BL Outdoor Smart Plug - Black
No hub required: Kasa Smart Plug Ultra MiniStaff Pick
The Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini is a super affordable smart plug for Google Assistant and Alexa. It's just as reliable as larger smart Wi-Fi plugs and lets you set schedules for any devices plugged into the plug, as well as operate your plugs even when you're away from home. Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi technology, no hub is required to get things connected.
Exclusively Alexa: Amazon Smart Plug - Works with Alexa
The easiest way to invest in the Amazon smart ecosystem is to invest in products from Amazon itself. For example, the Amazon Smart Plug works exclusively with Alexa and is easy to set up out of the box. Just plug it in, open the Alexa app, and go.
Best value: Wyze Labs Smart Home Wi-Fi Plug
Wyze is known for making affordable and reliable accessories, and you won't find a better deal for smart plugs than this two-pack. These compact smart plugs are easy to set up in your home and work with Alexa or Google Home without needing a hub or subscription service.
Control more things: Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300
Instead of one smart plug, why not get a smart power strip? This one lets you plug in and independently control up to six different devices using Alexa outlets or Google Assistant. You get proper surge protection built-in along with three USB ports for charging even more devices. You can also opt for a KASA power strip with just three outlets.
Watch that energy usage: eufy by Anker Smart Plug
If you live in a place like the five boroughs of New York City, saving money is a necessary survival skill. Tracking energy usage is the best way to do that, and Anker's Eufy Smart Plug can help with the EufyHome app. You can even set schedules for all your devices that are plugged in to eliminate unneeded power consumption.
More space for more smarts: Gosund Smart Plug Outlet Extender
This smart wall outlet expander allows you to plug in up to six different outlets at a time. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, features a fireproof shell, overload protection, and works with timers and countdowns.
Smart patio party time: Teckin Outdoor Smart Plug - Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet
The Teckin Outdoor Smart Plug is made for taking your smart home experience outside of the four walls of your home. With an IP44 waterproofing rating, the Outdoor Smart Plug is ideal for those outdoor events that may result in some water being splashed or sprayed around a bit.
Almost candlelit: Treatlife WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug
The Treatlife Outdoor smart plug lets you create the perfect backyard ambiance with a dimmer that you and your family can use to adjust the brightness or take advantage of sunrise and sunset mode. The plug is waterproof, so it'll endure any storm and works with Alexa and Google Assistant or through an app, with no hub required.
Package deal: Gosund Mini Smart Plug
If you want to get your home connected with smart plugs, Gosund sells a pack of four plugs that will all work through an app or voice commands to Alexa and Google Assistant, and they won't break the bank. You can set a customized timer and create a schedule for when it's time for lights out.
Backyard smarts: Lutron PD-15OUT-BL Outdoor Smart Plug - Black
This Caséta outdoor smart plug is IP65 rated so that you can leave it on your front porch or in your backyard all year long. As long as you have a smart bridge, this plug is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Ring, and more. With this convenience, you can get everything connected to control your lights or appliances with your voice, through the app, a wireless remote, or on the plug.
Upgrade your smart home with smart plugs for Google Home and Alexa
There are thousands of smart devices that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you're just getting started building your smart home, Google offers a new smart home directory to help you pick the best devices.
But of all the ways to upgrade your smart home, smart plugs offer the best multipurpose uses and are easy to set up. Being able to control your favorite reading lamp or other small appliance using just your voice and your preferred smart assistant legitimately feels like magic. Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini is one of the best picks to get you started as it's not only affordable but reliable, letting you operate your devices even when you're not at home.
For a more weatherproof solution to upgrading a bunch of your favorite tech all at once, you'll want to consider the Caséta outdoor smart plug. It offers an IP65 rating so that you can set it up on the front porch or in your backyard. What's more, it's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Ring if you own a smart bridge.
