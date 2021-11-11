Best Smart Plugs for Alexa and Google Home Android Central 2021

Amazon Echo and Google Home/Nest are some of the best smart speakers that crossed over from the early adopter phase and took their rightful place within mainstream culture. Today you can build your smart home with the help of these devices, along with the best smart plugs for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you're like me, you might not be convinced which company's voice assistant is right for you, which is why I've got both Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible speakers in my home. If you're in the same boat, it's essential to buy smart home accessories that are compatible with both AI assistants, so we've rounded up the best smart plugs for Alexa and Google Assistant.

Upgrade your smart home with smart plugs for Google Home and Alexa

There are thousands of smart devices that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you're just getting started building your smart home, Google offers a new smart home directory to help you pick the best devices.

But of all the ways to upgrade your smart home, smart plugs offer the best multipurpose uses and are easy to set up. Being able to control your favorite reading lamp or other small appliance using just your voice and your preferred smart assistant legitimately feels like magic. Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini is one of the best picks to get you started as it's not only affordable but reliable, letting you operate your devices even when you're not at home.

For a more weatherproof solution to upgrading a bunch of your favorite tech all at once, you'll want to consider the Caséta outdoor smart plug. It offers an IP65 rating so that you can set it up on the front porch or in your backyard. What's more, it's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Ring if you own a smart bridge.