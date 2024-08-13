The $229 Pixel Buds Pro 2 feature a new Tensor A1 chip for improved ANC, beefy audio

What you need to know

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 arrived at the Made by Google event with 11mm drivers bolstered by Google's Tensor A1 SoC.

The chipset improves the ANC and call quality of the Buds Pro 2 for a sound experience that's true to your ears.

The device pairs seamlessly across Google's Pixel ecosystem for easy audio-switching.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit the shelves in late September in multiple colors for $229.

Google's next Pro-level earbuds are finally here to take the series to new heights of sound adaptability.

The summer Made by Google event is underway, and Google has revealed the Pixel Buds Pro 2 featuring a worryless, comfortable fit. Google states users can twist the stabilizer to "lock" the device in their ears to keep it secure throughout the day or during workouts. Compared to the first iteration, these new buds have reduced their size by 27% without compromising their specifications.

Internally, consumers will experience rich, powerful bass, thanks to the device's 11mm drivers. The buds continue to offer touch controls (tap and swipe), in-ear detection, and motion detection capabilities.

What's more, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is Google's first audio device to feature a Tensor chip; specifically, the Tensor A1. This chip aids the large drivers by offering an "additional signal path," thanks to its multi-path processing, to deliver an "unaltered" sound experience. Moreover, Google states the chip can process audio "90 times faster" to cancel noise better and improve call quality.

The Buds Pro 2 features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal 2.0, which adapts to your ear structure to maximize the amount of outside noise it blocks.

(Image credit: Google)

Other than ANC, the Buds Pro 2 features Clear Calling on Pixel, which reduces the background noise of a call. This helps users hear the person they're talking to more clearly. Additionally, "Conversation Detection" leverages Google's AI to pause media automatically. Once you've stopped talking, your Buds Pro 2 should resume where your music or video left off.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 also pairs seamlessly with the rest of Google's ecosystem, meaning switching from your Pixel Tablet to your Pixel Watch 3 is effortless. You'll also be able to access Gemini from your phone directly on the Buds, even without unlocking your phone, which is a first for earbuds.

Users can add their new buds to Google's Find My Device network. Precise location is supported for the device and all it takes is a quick ring of its case to rediscover it.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Buds Pro 2 has a lot in store, but its battery can keep you listening for 12 hours with ANC disabled (8 hours if enabled). The device's case adds 48 hours and 30 hours of extra battery life, respectively. Those looking for a quick boost can lean on the case for five minutes and gain around an hour and a half of listening time.

Google's second-generation Pro case supports USB-C charging and Qi-certified wireless charging.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will hit the market in late September for $229. Consumers can pick the device up in Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony. You will find additional ear tips (extra small to medium) alongside the product, its case, and a guide.