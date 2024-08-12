Made by Google event 2024 live blog: Pixel 9, Pro Fold, Watch 3, Gemini, and everything else we expect to see
Google’s summer Pixel launch event is months early, but the Android Central team is ready with all the leaks and insights!
Google is holding its annual Made by Google event two months early, and we’re excited to see what’s in store!
The livestream begins at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET., though Google has already “introduced” several products it intends to showcase, including the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
We have an in-depth guide of what to expect from the Made by Google event. Below, we’ll break down all the most important leaks and things we hope to see. Then, during the main event, we’ll chime in with our thoughts on everything Google has revealed about its 2024 Pixels!
Our biggest question with the new Pixel 9 series is the Tensor G4 CPU. Google’s Samsung LSI-made chips have always prioritized AI and camera performance compared to Snapdragon’s raw power, with the Pixel 8 Pro and older models frequently overheating.
An alleged Google insider claimed that the Tensor G4 will have middling Cortex cores and a new layout designed to improve cooling performance. While it could have a new modem with satellite connectivity, the GPU would remain unchanged.
While this rumor has some Android Central staffers planning to wait for the Pixel 10, we assume that Google’s NPU for AI tricks and camera processing will be industry-leading. So even though the Tensor G4 benchmarks only give a “slight boost” over the G3, some Pixel 8 owners may still want to upgrade.
We at Android Central don’t endorse turning Made by Google into a drinking game (it’s five o’clock somewhere but definitely not in Mountain View). But if you took a shot every time they say “Gemini” tomorrow, you’d probably die.
Google introduced the Pixel 9 Pro in the promo video above, but a Gemini generative AI demo takes center stage, and the glimpse of the Pixel 9 Pro’s new camera bar is surrounded by an “Oh hi, AI” quote. It’s clear Google will try to stand out from iPhones and Galaxy phones by going all-in on Gemini, for better or worse.
A recent leak suggested Google will give a free year of Google One AI Premium ($20/month) for all Pixel 9 buyers, plus Fitbit Premium and YouTube Premium trial runs. But will new AI tricks tempt Pixel 8 Pro buyers to upgrade?
Long-time Pixel users might be excited by this blast from the past: Google reportedly plans to bring back “XL” devices! After the Pixel 4 XL — which Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda had a “love-hate relationship” with in 2019 — you’ve been stuck with whatever size Google chose.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL leaked on TikTok, and even before that, a Google promo leak suggested that the Pixel 9 Pro would ship in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes. Phones aside, Google allegedly wants to sell a Pixel Watch 3 XL, so you can choose between 1.2- and 1.4-inch displays.
We hope this rumor ends up being true at the Made by Google event; fans of smaller phones will appreciate having all the bells and whistles, with extra display space as optional. The small size of the Pixel Watch 2 was one of our only complaints about the Android watch, as well.
