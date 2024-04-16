Pixel Buds Pro 2 reportedly spotted picking up its battery certification

What you need to know

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 has reportedly appeared in two databases as Google proceeded with its charging case certification.

The listings show the case may feature a 650mAh battery capacity, which would be a 30mAh increase from 2022.

Little else is known about the buds, but there are specs from its original iteration to look back on.

Information about Google's upcoming Pixel Buds Pro model has appeared following its certification appearance overseas.

The assumed charging case for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 was spotted on UL Demko (Denmark) and Safety Korea, according to 91Mobiles. Regarding the former, the case's listing shows model number GH8TQ, with the database stating it features a rechargeable Li-ion battery.

What's important here is that the charging case has been given a battery capacity of 650mAh.

A photo of the Pixel Buds Pro 2's battery for its charging case appeared on Safety Korea's listing. However, further images of the device (such as its case) weren't spotted in the database as Google continued the certification process.

More information regarding the Buds wasn't detailed in the assumed Pro 2 listing, either. The publication speculates that the upcoming device could launch sometime after I/O 2024 in May, which would (ideally) feature its official launch. Rumors add that the device could be delayed and withheld until Google's fall launch of the Pixel 9 series.

While rumors of the new device are limited, we have the original Pixel Buds Pro from 2022 to look back on. The original device featured a charging case with a 620mAh battery, which means the rumors could spell a 30mAh boost if true. As the publication notes, the Buds Pro could deliver 31 extra hours of battery. The increase might see that number increased slightly, but we'll have to wait to be sure.

Moreover, the original Buds Pro could last for around 11 hours with ANC disabled and seven with it on. If Google is looking to boost its case's battery, then perhaps there's more in store for the buds, too.

Also, with Google's newfound endeavors with AI, perhaps we're looking at a chance for Gemini to impact the Buds Pro 2.

It remains to be seen what Google is preparing to bring for I/O 2024. It was rumored that the company's fall event could be packed as the upcoming Fold successor could shift toward that later section of the year. If Google does delay its Buds Pro 2 launch until the fall, then we might see even more excitement.