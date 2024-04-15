Rumor claims the Pixel Fold successor could go by a different name

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests Google will rename the "Pixel Fold 2" to the "Pixel 9 Pro Fold."

This supposed name change could see the next Fold launched alongside the Pixel 9 series later this year, which could mean it is given a more flagship treatment.

Previous rumors suggest the next Fold could feature the Tensor G4 chip with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

A new set of rumors suggests Google is switching up its naming behavior for the Pixel 9 series, which may change its upcoming Fold.

Information obtained by Android Authority suggests Google will move away from the "Pixel Fold 2" title in favor of calling it the "Pixel 9 Pro Fold." An alleged Google insider was attributed to this rumor, which states the supposed device has retained its "comet" codename internally.

Moreover, it seems that Google had continued to refer to its next foldable as the "Pixel Fold 2" until "a relatively recent point." There's also a possibility that this new name won't stick around for launch, so we'll have to wait and see what happens.

This apparent name change for the next Fold appears to be part of a bigger branding shift for Google. The publication states the upcoming series will see the following names: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and "Pixel 9 Pro XL" alongside the newly rumored Fold name change.

While not explained, rumors add that Google software for its 2024 devices seems to double down on these sudden name changes.

Curiously, Google's rumored change from the "Pixel Fold 2" to the "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" could mean the device will launch later this fall with the rest of the Pixel 9 series cast. The publication noted the same, speculating the company could treat its next foldable like a proper flagship phone.

In our Pixel Fold review, the original foldable shined as a device for those big-screen lovers. However, it fell off with its battery life, graphical performance, and UI. More importantly, the Pixel Fold featured the Tensor G2 instead of the Tensor G3 that the Pixel 8 series offered only a few months later in 2023.

A rumor from February stated the next Fold could feature Google's Tensor G4, which could (potentially) delay its launch. This past rumor and what we're hearing now sort of line up, with speculation pushing the foldable beside the Pixel 9 series for the fall of 2024. The Tensor G4 was rumored to use Samsung's 4nm process and a new modem but would only offer "minimal" improvements over the G3.

Additionally, the upcoming Fold could deliver 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

We'll have to wait and see what Google's true plans are later this year. The company's usual I/O event is coming up in May, so if we don't see the Fold there, these rumors might hold water.