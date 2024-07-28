A massive Pixel 9 leak ruins the suspense ahead of Google's big event

What you need to know

A new leak claims the standard Pixel 9 will have a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro could come with 6.3 and 6.8-inch options, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have a 6.3-inch outer and 8-inch main screen.

The leaked marketing materials also reveal a uniform Tensor G4 chipset for all models, a 12GB RAM on the base model, and 16GB on higher-end models.

There could also be a built-in malware/phishing filter and Emergency SOS for real-time alerts.

Google plans to launch the Pixel 9 series on August 13, but recent leaks have already revealed much about the phones' hardware and software. A new leak now sheds more light on the design, key specs, and AI features of all four upcoming models.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks on X, has shared some exclusive Google Pixel 9 series marketing materials with 91mobiles. This leak gives us an exciting look at the key features and functions Google plans to showcase at its August launch event.

The leaked marketing materials give us a full rundown of the specs and features of Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series. Early details hint at a 6.3-inch display for the standard Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to come with slightly larger screens at 6.3 and 6.8 inches, the latter possibly being the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to have a 6.3-inch outer display and a large 8-inch main screen when unfolded.

The Pixel 9 series brings a fresh camera housing design with a noticeable bump on the back, making the new models stand out. The standard Pixel models will presumably have a dual-camera setup, while the Pro versions are expected to feature a triple-lens camera system.

However, there's a discrepancy between this new leak and previous reports on camera specs. The new info suggests the base Pixel 9 will have a 10.5MP front camera and a dual rear setup with a 50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide lens.

The Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to sport a 42MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera array: a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold might feature a 10MP front camera and a triple rear setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens.

For internal specs, the leak points to a uniform Tensor G4 chip across the entire Pixel 9 series, ensuring consistent performance and AI capabilities to compete with the leading Android phones on the market. The base Pixel 9 is expected to have 12GB of RAM, while the higher-end models will likely come with 16GB.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: 91mobiles / @OnLeaks) (Image credit: 91mobiles / @OnLeaks) (Image credit: 91mobiles / @OnLeaks) (Image credit: 91mobiles / @OnLeaks) (Image credit: 91mobiles / @OnLeaks) (Image credit: 91mobiles / @OnLeaks) (Image credit: 91mobiles / @OnLeaks)

The leaked images also reveal the Pixel 9 series' look, showing off four colors: black, light grey, porcelain, and pink. The design features sharply rounded corners, a matte finish on the back, and polished metal edges, matching previous reports.

The Pixel 9 series is expected to be packed with AI-driven features like Gemini AI and Circle to Search. Google is also likely to provide seven years of security updates. Plus, Pixel 9 owners will get access to Pixel Drops, a platform for exclusive features and enhancements.

As per the leaked materials, the Pixel 9 series will also have an Emergency SOS feature for real-time alerts on nearby fires and floods. For security, there's a built-in filter to guard against malware and phishing. Plus, the new Pixel Screenshots feature lets you save and find information from your screenshots easily, helping you keep track of events and places without compromising privacy.

With the Pixel 9 series launch just weeks away, secrecy around the devices is quickly fading. The August 13 event might not have many surprises left, as most of the key details are already out there.