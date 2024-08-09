Pixel 9 buyers likely to get free goodies like Google One AI Premium plan

What you need to know

New information reveals what to expect from the Pixel 9 handsets.

The company will likely offer a Google One AI Premium plan for Pixel 9 owners who purchase the device before October 31, 2025.

The offers also include six months of Fitbit Premium subscription and three months of YouTube Premium.

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 9 series next week on August 13. Thanks to countless leaks, we have seen a lot of what's coming.

As noted by Android Headlines, some leaked material hints that Pixel 9 Pro Fold buyers will get a Google One AI Premium plan for free with every purchase of the foldable phone. Besides, they would also get six months of Fitbit Premium subscription in addition to three months of YouTube Premium subscription.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The publication further notes that these freebies are not just for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold but also for the other products in the line-up, like the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the newbie Pixel 9 Pro XL. Yes, provided that they purchase any of these products before October 31, 2025, which is probably up until the next Pixel series launch next year. This means that any users purchasing any Pixel 9 product over the course of the next year can take advantage of these freebies.

Another leak from last week revealed the pricing and specs of the Pixel 9 series and shared the launch offers. The details shared then were more or less the same, per the publication. Since the emphasis is naturally on AI, the Google One AI Premium plan is a good choice that the company wants to offer to Pixel 9 series buyers.

They not only get access to Gemini's Advanced feature but also benefit from 2TB of Google One storage. The bundled offer is usually charged $19.99 per month if bought separately. Google also offered many freebies with a purchase of the Pixel 8 last year but this Gemini Advanced offer would be something new.

The company offered a six-month trial of the Google One Premium 2TB plan for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro buyers, and the offer persists until December 31, 2024. Similarly, the more recent Pixel 8a offers a three-month trial of the Google One Premium 100 GB plan, which ends next year on December 31, 2025.

These offers truly sound interesting for potential buyers of the Pixel 9 series after the launch event. It will be encouraging to see what else Google has in its store next week.