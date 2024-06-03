Pixel 9's Tensor G4 chipset specs leak

What you need to know

Google's Tensor G4, which is expected to power the Pixel 9 series, appeared during the series' AnTuTu benchmark test.

From the test, the chip will use an ARMv9-A core architecture but may only give the Pixel 9 trio a "slight" power boost over the Pixel 8 and the Tensor G3.

q1The trio scored 1.07 million, 1.14 million, and 1.17 million points for the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, respectively.

Slowly but surely, more information about the Pixel 9 series is coming to light, and the latest leaks involve Google's 2024 chipset.

Rozetked (Russian) spotted the Pixel 9 trio undergoing the hurdles of the AnTuTu benchmark test (via Android Police). Running the Tensor G4, the base Pixel 9 scored 1.07 million points. The middle Pixel 9 Pro achieved 1.14 million points, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL reached 1.17 million points.

As the publication notes, these numbers ma]\y seem high, but they're only slightly higher than the base Pixel 8 at 900,000. This is likely due to Google's minimal changes, as the Tensor G4 features an ARMv9-A core architecture.

Simply put, the chip offers one Cortex-A4 at 3.1GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95GHz.

It doesn't seem like we're in for a major power boost for the Pixel series with the Tensor G4. However, it's worth noting that these early test numbers aren't indicative of the Pixel 9's final release strength.

Things could get better (or stay the same), so we'll have to wait until after the summer.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

For context, last year's Tensor G3 features one Cortex-X3 core clocked at 2.91 GHz, four Cortex-A715 performance cores (2.37 GHz), and four Cortex-A510 cores (1.7 GHz). Google's chip features one more core dedicated to efficiency, however, it fell short of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in terms of speed for its performance and prime cores. Moreover, the chip still gets warm pretty quickly and it's bad news for gamers as their FPS will continuously drop during long play sessions.

AI was what Google banked on — and there's no reason why that wouldn't continue to be the case this year.

It's been rumored since last year that the Tensor G4 might not be a major powerhouse over the G3. The chip is supposedly using the codename "Zuma Pro," which builds upon the G3's "Zuma" name. Speculation pointed toward a more minimal upgrade as Google reportedly scrapped its entirely new processor, codename "Redondo," due to sharp delays.

Other reports stated the chip will lean on Samsung's third-generation SF4P 4nm process. This, again, is only slightly better than the Tensor G3's SF4 process. Elsewhere, the entire Pixel 9 series leaked in live photos just hours before Google's I/O 2024 keynote event in May.