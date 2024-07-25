This rumored Pixel 9 Pro Fold change is the one thing we didn't ask for

What you need to know

Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold will allegedly drop its old stout shape for a taller, more square form factor.

These changes could see the cover display increase to 6.2 inches with a slightly higher resolution, much like the supposed 8-inch internal display.

Google's tease of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold confirmed both its existence and a radical change to its rear camera array.

The rumor mill won't keep quiet as another report suggests form-factor changes inbound for the next Pixel Fold.

The rumors stem from information obtained by Android Authority, which states the next Pixel Fold will move away from its stout shape. Rumors state the cover display will measure 6.2 inches, an increase over the 5.8-inch screen offered on the O.G. Pixel Fold.

That change will result in a slight resolution increase, jumping from 1,080 x 2,092 to 1,080 x 2,424. The brightness could boost to 1,800 nits from 1,200, as well.

This same report suggests the internal display will take on a more square-ish shape with an 8-inch display. Its resolution would hit 2,152 x 2,076 with 1,600 nits of peak brightness, compared to the original's 2,208 x 1,840 and 1,450 nits.

Performance-wise, it doesn't seem like Google will stray from the last-generation's 120Hz refresh rate. Otherwise, it appears Google has its sights set on beating Samsung and its Galaxy Z Fold 6, since this rumored internal display would win the resolution battle.

With that said, a larger or more square display wasn't something we felt the Pixel Fold needed; our review was titled "Wider is better" for a reason! The Pixel Fold could handle apps side by side quite well, without needing any extra vertical space. Instead, we had other issues with the Fold like its shorter battery life, overheating Tensor, and typical array of Pixel bugs, which we hope the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will solve.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

We've heard similar reports in the past about "portrait foldables." Allegedly, Google wants to develop a left-right app split function for users looking to multitask on a foldable phone. At the time, analyst Mishaal Rahman found a matching resolution spec of 2,076 x 2,152 for the "pixel_fold2."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google started teasing its next foldable last week, in preparation for the Made by Google event on August 13. Along with a quick glimpse of its 9 Pro model, Google showed an official Pixel 9 Pro Fold image that confirmed a change to its rear camera array. Where the Pixel Fold had a centered camera visor look, the 9 Pro Fold will feature a rounded-corner square array at the top left side.

Its assortment of cameras is still unknown; however, the original device features a 48MP wide-angled primary lens, a 10.8MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. Thankfully, we won't have too much longer to wait for the official spec list.