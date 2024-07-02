Google could upgrade the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's multitasking and resolution

What you need to know

An Android code discovery showed that Google is looking to improve the multitasking capabilities of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Pixel Fold 2).

The device might be able to run two apps simultaneously side-by-side when in portrait mode.

The configuration's code also revealed that a resolution change might see the Fold's inner display change to 2076x2152.

Google recently emailed users about its (extremely) early hardware event in August.

With Google continuing to develop its Android software and new products side-by-side, a discovery suggests the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could benefit.

Android deep diver Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority) discovered some additions in the software's code that point toward enhancing its foldable's multitasking. A new configuration was added in March during Android 14 QPR2, which involved support for a left-right split for apps. Rahman states this would be regarded as "portrait foldables."

However, another look at Google's new support for it in Android suggests it intends for this to be used on the next Fold. Rahman adds that joining the left-right split configuration is a "pixel_fold2" string.

The left-right app split lets users place two apps side-by-side when holding their device in portrait mode instead of turning horizontally. Moreover, Rahman states that this could pair well with Android 15's support for saving split-screen configurations for later use on the home screen.

However, this is likely done intentionally as the company is seemingly changing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's screen resolution. Rahman stumbled across the resolution specification for this configuration, which is 2076x2152. The resolution of the inner display for the original Pixel Fold is 2208x1840.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

With so much involving the next Pixel Fold's screen, previous leaks about Google potentially boosting its displays seem relevant. A tipster on X stated the company could go bigger with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold by delivering a 6.29-inch cover screen. The device's inner display could jump to 8.02 inches instead of 7.6 inches.

Elsewhere, a set of Pixel 9 Pro Fold renders leaked, showcasing the potential for quite a unique camera array design. The photos suggest Google could move away from that pill-shaped camera visor to a squared housing with (possibly) three lenses. Additionally, the rumored dimensions create the image of a taller and narrower Fold when compared to last year's version.

Interestingly, we might not be that far away from Google's reveal as the company started teasing an extremely early August event. According to its emails, the next Made by Google event is looking at an August 13 date for AI information, Android, and its next wave of in-house products. This will likely include the next Pixel Fold alongside the Pixel 9 series.