Pixel Fold 2 likely to have a bigger display than anticipated

What you need to know

Display analyst Ross Young spilled some beans about the display sizes of the upcoming Pixel Fold 2.

It will have a prominent 8.02-inch foldable screen and a 6.29-inch cover screen.

Young further shared that these displays will enter the production phase this April.

Pixel Fold 2 is Google's highly anticipated foldable device, which will likely debut sometime during Google I/O later this year. Before the release, new information reveals the foldable's display sizes that are likely to feature.

According to the well-known display analyst Ross Young, the Pixel Fold 2 will likely feature a large 8.02-inch foldable display accompanied by a 6.29-inch cover screen. Young notes that display sizes circulating as Pixel Fold 2 aren't entirely accurate.

The leaks on the Pixel Fold 2 don't have the display sizes right. 8.02" for the foldable display and 6.29" for the cover display. Panel production starts in April! It is coming.March 12, 2024 See more

The first renders of the Pixel Fold 2 surfaced last month, revealing the foldable's design and other details, including display sizes of 7.9 inches and 6.4 inches, respectively. However, these new screen sizes from Young reveal more prominent screens than the predecessor, Pixel Fold. The previous iteration had a 7.6-inch foldable screen and a 5.8-inch cover screen.

Young has further revealed that the panels above will be produced in April. In the follow-up tweet, Young also shared that the cover screen would be comprehensive, similar to or better than the original Pixel Fold.

(Image credit: SmartPrix via OnLeaks)

According to the recent Pixel Fold 2 renders, however, when compared side by side with the Pixel Fold cover screen, the original appears wider than the alleged one. Since those are early renders, they might change with the phone's final release.

The same renders still revealed interesting details of the Pixel Fold 2, which is the new camera housing that has been completely revamped, from the signature bar design to a new rectangular housing.

The foldable phone will likely carry at least three sensors accompanied by another unknown sensor. There is a selfie camera on the cover screen, and another hidden sensor is expected within the foldable screen, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.