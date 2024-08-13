The best Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deals — how to buy and what to expect
Google is deepening its wearable legacy.
It's been less than a year since Google's last smartwatch hit store shelves, and yet we're already witnessing the arrival of the new Google Pixel Watch 3. Whether you want to buy the new wearable or you simply have a question about its specs, this guide has everything you need to know about preordering the Google Pixel Watch 3 ahead of its September 10th release date.
We can already tell that the Google Pixel Watch 3 is going to earn a spot in our list of the best Android smartwatches released this year. The versatile wearable boasts butter-smooth Wear OS software with a sleek, water droplet-inspired design and all of the intelligent health and fitness tracking technology you could ever need. The Pixel Watch 3 is also available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm (with an accompanying increase in battery size for the larger model).
There aren't too many preorder offers on the Pixel Watch 3 just yet, but I'll keep adding new deals throughout the day. If you don't see anything enticing right now, check back in a few hours to see what's new.
Quick links
- Google Store: up to $350 off with eligible smartwatch trade-in
(More preorder deals will be added shortly)
Made by Google 2024 coverage
- Google Pixel Watch 3 hands-on review
- Google Pixel 9 hands-on review
- Google Pixel 9 Pro hands-on review
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold hands-on review
Google Pixel Watch 3 deals
Note: Preorder deals will continue to go live throughout the day, so check back later if your retailer-of-choice isn't advertising its offer yet.
Google Store: up to $350 off with trade-in
Dig up an old smartwatch and send it to Google and the company will give you up to $350 of trade-in credit when you buy the Pixel Watch 3. That could make the 41mm watch free if you play your cards right! Like all Pixel watches, you'll also get six months of Fitbit Premium for free with your purchase.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.