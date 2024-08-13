The best Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deals — how to buy and what to expect

It's been less than a year since Google's last smartwatch hit store shelves, and yet we're already witnessing the arrival of the new Google Pixel Watch 3. Whether you want to buy the new wearable or you simply have a question about its specs, this guide has everything you need to know about preordering the Google Pixel Watch 3 ahead of its September 10th release date.

We can already tell that the Google Pixel Watch 3 is going to earn a spot in our list of the best Android smartwatches released this year. The versatile wearable boasts butter-smooth Wear OS software with a sleek, water droplet-inspired design and all of the intelligent health and fitness tracking technology you could ever need. The Pixel Watch 3 is also available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm (with an accompanying increase in battery size for the larger model).

There aren't too many preorder offers on the Pixel Watch 3 just yet, but I'll keep adding new deals throughout the day. If you don't see anything enticing right now, check back in a few hours to see what's new.

Google Pixel Watch 3 deals

Note: Preorder deals will continue to go live throughout the day, so check back later if your retailer-of-choice isn't advertising its offer yet.