Report claims the Pixel Watch 3 is trading horsepower for a better screen

A report claims that Google will pass on any performance upgrades for the Pixel Watch 3 and instead buff its display to 60Hz.

The device is rumored to continue to feature the same RAM/storage configuration, Snapdragon SoC, and co-processor as the Pixel Watch 2.

A set of leaked Pixel Watch 3 imagery suggested the device will offer 2,000nits of peak brightness, a "Battery Saver" mode, and new Fitbit features.

Leaks continue to surface about the Pixel Watch 3 and the latest one says consumers shouldn't expect performance upgrades.

According to information obtained by Android Headlines, Google will reportedly keep the same performance power as the Pixel Watch 2 in its successor. The rumor claims that the next watch will utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset from 2022. While that chip was a notable boost in terms of processing power, it provided a welcome jump over the original Pixel Watch.

The leak adds that the Pixel Watch 3 may also use the same Cortex M33 co-processor that its soon-to-be predecessor uses. Additionally, RAM/internal storage specs are rumored to remain at a 2GB/32GB configuration.

With rumors looking bleak, the publication suggests that the Pixel Watch 3 and the supposed "Watch 3 XL" will receive a 60Hz display boost.

In our review of the Pixel Watch 2, we noted how much snappier the device felt compared to the original model. This was due to Google's decision to upgrade the device to the Snapdragon W5 chipset alongside the Cortex co-processor. However, the Watch 2 still suffered from the (almost laggy) 30Hz display.

Some Pixel Watch 3 imagery leaked late in July, revealing the device's supposed 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It also leaked Google and Fitbit's newest feature for the device called "Morning Brief." Materials showed the feature would deliver a user's daily readiness score and other metrics to help them plan their day.

The watch's battery is an object of discussion with a database listing suggesting it could see a minimal upgrade. It seems the Watch 3 is preparing to debut with a 307mAh battery, which is barely an increase over the Watch 2's 306mAh. However, Google is seemingly putting software into the Pixel Watch 3 to extend its battery to 36 hours with the "Battery Saver" mode.

Regardless of the rumors, we're only a week away from Google's August 13 hardware event. There was also a promotional video for the Pixel Watch 3 that leaked just yesterday (August 6).