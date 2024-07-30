Leaked Pixel Watch 3 imagery spoils Google and Fitbit's newest features

What you need to know

Another round of Pixel Watch 3 leaks has seemingly spoiled all that Google and Fitbit have planned for features.

The Pixel Watch 3 may feature "Advanced Running Metrics," a "Morning Brief" courtesy of Fitbit, and a "Battery Saver" mode for 36 hours between charges.

Yesterday (July 29), the Pixel Watch 3 had its assortment of band options and colors leaked.

Even more information about Google's Pixel Watch 3 has come to light and this time it involves some of the latest features.

Those over at Android Headlines received an alleged batch of Pixel Watch 3 promo material, which may have ruined everything Google has planned. The publication's source provided a comparison image between the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 2. The photo suggests the upcoming device boasts a 20% faster charging time for the 41mm variant only.

It will reportedly feature an Actua display with "up to" 2,000nits of peak brightness over the 1,000nits AMOLED display of the 2023 iteration. Google is also seemingly taking its battery further with a "Battery Saver" mode, which supposedly extends the power to roughly 36 hours before a charge.

The leaks continue by stating the device will sport 24 hours of battery with AOD (always-on display) enabled. That was one of the drawbacks of the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 as users needed to charge it (at least) once per day.

Moreover, the image suggests the Pixel Watch 3 will feature "Advanced Running Metrics." The material shown doesn't explain this particular feature, however, there was a "Morning Brief" displayed. The leaked photo states Fitbit will "deliver a summary of your most important health and fitness metrics." The feature will also encourage users to push themselves the next day or to cut back and rest.

"Cardio load" is supposedly designed to monitor how hard your heart is working during exercises to notify you if you're overworking it or hitting your stride.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

What's more, the publication suggests that the Pixel Watch 3 will let users view their connected Nest Doorbell cameras from the device. The idea of doing this isn't new as Wear OS 3 devices could see a snapshot of their doorbell. However, Google might take it further and enable live feeds of a user's Nest Cam or doorbell from the Pixel Watch 3.

Lastly, the leak states Google may offer an active band alongside the appropriate charging cable/puck for the Pixel Watch 3 when purchased.

These leaks have surfaced quite quickly after another major leak, which ripped the cover off the Pixel Watch 3's band options and colors. The 41mm variant was rumored to feature its own selection of three styles: Stretch, Metal Mesh, Metal Slim, and Two-tone Leather in various colors. Combined, the 41mm and 45mm could see six options with several color choices.

We also have some rumored prices for the Pixel Watch 3, and those are nothing short of brutal (expensive). Additionally, we expect the device to be revealed during Google's event on August 13, but others say the watch could launch separately later this year.