What you need to know

A substantial Pixel Watch 4 leak claims the device will arrive in 41mm and 45mm size options, like last year.

Moreover, the rumors claim the watch will see Black/Obsidian, Gold/Lemon, Silver/Porcelain, Silver/Iris, and Moonstone colors, but it's unclear if both sizes will see them all.

The tipster also alleges a host of watch band colors that users might see when purchasing the device.

A previous Pixel Watch 4 leak concerned its renderings, which claim the device will have thinner bezels and the potential for a bigger battery.

A leak from early this morning (July 4) speculates on the available colors and sizes for Google's Pixel Watch 4.

A thread on X, posted by tipster Arsene Lupin, suggests Google is preparing two watch sizes for its next Pixel wearable (via 9to5Google). The tipster claims the Pixel Watch 4 will be available in a 41mm and a 45mm option. The company is also preparing the following color/band color choices: Black/Obsidian, Gold/Lemon, Silver/Porcelain, Silver/Iris, and Moonstone.

What's unclear is if both size options will see the same color options. If we remember the Pixel Watch 3, its 41mm and 45mm options don't feature the same stylistic choices, as the former tosses in a Champagne color and even a Rose band.

Regarding the next-gen bands, the tipster states the Pixel Watch 4 will see a multitude (roughly seven) bands with different colors. The Woven band is rumored to arrive in Indigo, while the two-tone leather option could see a Jade choice. There's an Active Band (Iris, Lemongrass, Moonstone), an Active Sports Band (Indigo, Lemongrass, Moonstone, Peony), and a Classic Leather in Moonstone.

Looking Ahead to the Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4:WiFi/LTE41mm/45mmBlack/ObsidianGold/LemonMoonstoneSilver/IrisSilver/PorcelainJuly 4, 2025

The Metal Mesh band could debut in Matte Black and Polished Silver, leaving the Performance Loop in Moonstone.

Additionally, the tipster alleges the following Gradient Stretch band options in sizes one through five:

Lemongrass/Frost

Moonstone

Obsidian/Hazel

Peony/Iris

Pixel Watch 4 rumors have been light so far; however, a massive render leak from April left us a little impressed. The supposed images showed off a watch that is looking to improve its display experience. The Pixel Watch 4 may sport thinner bezels under the circular domed glass aesthetic that's become enjoyable. There were some alleged changes, like the removal of its charging pogo pins.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's left to speculation to believe that Google is working on introducing a wireless charging method for its next watch. Elsewhere, the rumored renderings showcased two extra cutouts on either side of the device's speaker, likely for its physical buttons.

One concerning aspect was the Watch 4's supposed thickness increase; however, that could be a result of a bigger battery.

This is also the second time we've heard a tipster claim the watch will arrive in 41mm and 45mm options, so perhaps there's merit. Either way, we're expecting the Pixel Watch 4 to debut alongside the Pixel 10 series, which could take place in late August.