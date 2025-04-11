What you need to know

The Pixel Watch 4 renders indicate that the smartwatch is likely to retain its circular design with thinner bezels.

New features include two cutouts on either side of the speaker, possibly for buttons, and a thicker build of 14.3mm, suggesting a larger battery.

The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 10 series with familiar 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Google has just wrapped up the Pixel 9a launch on Thursday (Apr 20), and there's a new leak already revealing what Google's next smartwatch could look like. Renders of the Pixel Watch 4 have now surfaced and look pretty slick.

Leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, widely known as OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91mobiles, revealed official-looking renders of the smartwatch. The successor of the Pixel Watch 3 is likely to carry the popular circular design up front; however, the bezels are expected to be a lot thinner this year.

OK #FutureSquad, today comes your very first look at the #Google #PixelWatch4 (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!😏On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/VhS5eS9d7R pic.twitter.com/wPOgVr86uYApril 11, 2025

While the back design of the Pixel Watch 4 remains majorly the same, one interesting omission appears to be the removal of pogo pins at the back, which are utilized to charge the smartwatch with an accompanying charger. Per the tipster, Google might be introducing wireless charging for the upcoming smartwatch as the necessary pins are nowhere to be seen in the renders.

Another new addition to the Pixel Watch 4, could be the addition of two new buttons on either side of the speaker, which are indicated by two cutouts in the renders. While the other noticeable difference could be the thickness of the Pixel Watch 4.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

The publication indicates that the upcoming smartwatch would measure 14.3mm, which is notably thicker than the previous iteration which measured 12.3mm. The raised thickness is likely due to the inclusion of a larger battery, which is still a speculation at this point.

Lastly, the Pixel Watch 4 should be coming again in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm, the same as the predecessor model. Aside from the renders, very little is known about what to expect from the upcoming smartwatch from Google. Since the renders are now out, more details are expected to be coming in the weeks.

The Pixel Watch 4 should be launching alongside the Pixel 10 series in a couple of months from now, if the previous generation launches are any indication. The renders of the Pixel 10 models were also shared by OnLeaks very recently, giving us a clear picture of what to expect.