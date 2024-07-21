Forget budget-friendly, the Pixel Watch 3 price rumors are brutal

What you need to know

The 41mm base Pixel Watch 3 model with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi is rumored to start at €399.

Meanwhile, the LTE version of the 41mm model might be priced at €499, which is €100 more than the Pixel Watch 2 LTE.

The rumored Pixel Watch 3 XL could start at €449 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model and €549 for the LTE version, marking the first time Google offers two sizes.

A new leak from a French site reveals the prices for the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 3 XL, and it's not looking good.

Dealabs claims that the base model (41mm) with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi is expected to start at €399, matching the launch price of the Pixel Watch 2 in other markets (via Android Police).

The leak also hints at a price hike for the LTE version of the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, which is expected to be priced at €499. This is a bump up from the Pixel Watch 2 LTE's launch price of €399. So, we're looking at an increase of €50 to €100, which might not sit well with budget-conscious buyers.

These prices might seem pretty high on their own, and even more so when you compare them to the leading Android smartwatches on the market. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 starts at just €319 for the Wi-Fi model and €369 for the LTE version.

The rumored Pixel Watch 3 XL isn't helping the price concerns, either. According to Dealabs, the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model might start at €449, while the LTE version could be €549. This would be a first for Google, offering the Pixel Watch in two different sizes, if the rumors are accurate.

Interestingly, Dealabs points out that the official name for the larger model is still uncertain. While most leaks call it the Pixel Watch 3 XL, there's no official confirmation yet.

Dealabs also gives us a glimpse at the potential strap colors. The 41mm model might come in Hazel, Obsidian, Pink, and Porcelain. Meanwhile, the 45mm model could have fewer options, with just Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even though these European prices might not match up exactly in the US, it's likely that we'll see a similar price increase for the Pixel Watch 3 when it launches in the country.

Whether the price hike is worth it depends on what the Pixel Watch 3 offers. Besides the new XL model, we probably won't see major design changes. There's supposed to be a new chipset and an ultra-wideband upgrade for Watch Unlock, but it's unclear how much these will improve things.

The exact release date for the Pixel Watch 3 is still up in the air, according to this source. While the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be unveiled at the Made by Google event on August 13, the smartwatch might be released later in the year, separate from the phone launch.