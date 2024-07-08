It looks like the Pixel Watch 3 will get a UWB upgrade for Watch Unlock

What you need to know

Google's next smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, has reportedly appeared at the FCC for certification with four model numbers.

The device's listings all detail the existence of a UWB chip, which support for it was previously spotted and highlighted to improve Watch Unlock.

A batch of alleged Pixel Watch 3 renders suggested a similar design, though the device could be a bit thicker this year.

As the busy tech summer gets underway, hype continues to build for Google's next smartwatch, which is going through its FCC hoops.

According to 9to5Google, the FCC listing for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 3 showcases a few notable improvements over last year's. First, the publication notes that the FCC currently displays four model names for the assumed next-gen Pixel Watch: GBDU9, GG3HH, GRY0E, and GGE4J.

The apparent inclusion of UWB support for the Pixel Watch 3 leads off the upgrades. This is a feature that Pixel Watch 2 previously missed out on, despite rumors at the time suggesting it would. Additionally, the listing highlights that the Wear OS addition sports 5GHz Wi-Fi.

It's worth mentioning that the 2023 model only offered 2.3GHz Wi-Fi.

Model numbers GBDU9 and GRY0E stand out due to LTE support, while the remaining two devices only offer Bluetooth/Wi-Fi. The FCC lacks any information regarding Pixel Watch 3 size variants. However, the publication suspects Google could follow a similar trend and debut its watches between the 41mm and 45mm range.

With the listing touted as the Pixel Watch 3, the existence of UWB gives strong callbacks to a discovery from March. Strings of code in the Play Services app highlighted Google's work to bring UWB support to its Pixel-exclusive Watch Unlock feature. Currently, the feature piggybacks off the watch and your phone's Bluetooth signal to unlock the device.

Unfortunately, this method produces a so-so experience, often feeling more fickle than dependable. A UWB chip packed into the Pixel Watch 3 was assumed a few months ago and this FCC listing almost seals the deal.

A set of alleged Pixel Watch 3 renderings surfaced recently, which purport a slightly thicker device. The Assistant triggering button was still seen, alongside its circular, glass-domed face, and a rotating crown. The running theory is that the thicker size is due to the possibility of a larger Pixel Watch battery. However, the rumors aren't that exciting as the device could see a minimal 307mAh battery instead of 306mAh.

We won't have to wait long for Google as the company started emailing and teasing an earlier hardware event on August 13. The company is expected to debut its next Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3, and the successor to the Pixel Fold.