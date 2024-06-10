First Google Pixel Watch 3 renders surface revealing refined design

What you need to know

The first renders of the Pixel Watch 3 reveal the smartwatch in black.

The design looks identical to the Pixel Watch 2, including the circular display, rotating crown, and Assistant triggering button.

However, the smartwatch is likely to be thicker than the previous model, probably due to a bigger battery.

The Google Pixel 9 series launch is months away, and another exciting product that should be launching alongside them is the Pixel Watch 3. While very little is known about the upcoming smartwatch, the first possible renders have now appeared.

The high-quality renders of the Google Pixel Watch 3 are shared by prolific leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) in conjunction with 91mobiles.

At first glance, the smartwatch looks a lot like the Pixel Watch 2 in terms of design, including the circular display accompanied by a rotatory crown on the side pane. The button to invoke the assistant is also present right next to it. The sensor pane at the rear also appears to be as familiar as the predecessor model.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The latest render of the Pixel Watch 3 shows it in a black colorway with the same strap. Since the previous version came in black, silver, gold, and blue variations, similar hues are anticipated for the successor. It wouldn't be surprising if Google introduced an entirely new colorway, similar to what it did with the Pixel phones.

The tipster also notes that the Pixel Watch 3 should be a bit thicker than the Pixel Watch 2 while equipping the same 1.2-inch display. As for dimensions, the upcoming smartwatch should measure 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm, and in comparison, the previous iteration came with 41 x 41 x 12.3mm.

The thickness here is slightly higher, possibly due to the rumor that the battery is more prominent on the Pixel Watch 3. On the other hand, reports indicated a new 45mm size for the Pixel Watch 3, while the current model only has a 41mm size.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Per the recent Safety Korea and Dekra websites for certification spotting, the Pixel Watch 3 is intended to sport a 307mAh battery capacity, a tiny bump over the 306mAh battery on the Pixel Watch 2.

Overall, as we near the WearOS-powered Pixel Watch 3 launch for the fall of this year, the renders indicate design refinements over the predecessor, which has already seen a significant redesign over the first Pixel Watch.