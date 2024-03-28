Pixel Watch 3 listing suggests a minimalistic battery improvement

What you need to know

It appears as though the Pixel Watch 3 has appeared for its battery certification, and its listing details a slight boost in capacity.

The Watch 3 may arrive with a slightly larger 307mAh battery.

With details highlighting a near-identical battery to the Pixel Watch 2, which offers a 306mAh battery, we may not receive large battery life enhancements.

A new rumor suggests Google could look to improve the battery life of the Pixel Watch 3 later this year.

The Pixel Watch 3 has reportedly appeared on Safety Korea and Dekra websites for certification, as spotted by 91Mobiles. According to the listings, the Pixel Watch 3 has been submitted for certification with a battery bearing model number G1QME. Both databases state it features a 307mAh capacity and is a rechargeable Li-ion battery.

There was no information listed about its charger or charging speeds.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

For context, the original Pixel Watch featured a 294mAh battery, which was then boosted to 306mAh with the Pixel Watch 2. Both devices can survive for a single day on a full charge, and that's even more true when users have AOD (always-on display) enabled.

Google has consistently improved its smartwatch battery, but the latest leak shows a battery that is nearly identical to last year's.

What's more, the company stated users can expect the Watch 2 to reach 50% charge in thirty minutes, with it maxing out in about an hour. Our review of the device showed that estimation is mostly correct, which helps make up for the device's short battery lifespan.

Elsewhere, previous rumors have suggested the Pixel Watch 3 could ditch its rotating crown for a digital bezel. The information stemmed from a patent Google filed in November 2023, showing that users could "slide" or "squeeze" the digital bezels to change what's happening on their Watch 3.

The patent's diagrams included showed that this would help users seamlessly raise or lower their media volume, pause a song, or open notifications.

Another report speculated that the Pixel Watch 3 could also provide a second size — which was one of the series' biggest problems. Rumors suggest the device could arrive later this year with a 45mm size variant to accompany the smaller 41mm device.