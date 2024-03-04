Google's next Pixel Watch will reportedly come in bigger 45mm size

What you need to know

As it currently stands, the Google Pixel Watch is one of the few smartwatches from a major phone brand to come in a single size.

Now, a new report predicts that the next Pixel Watch 3 will come in a 45mm variant, according to sources.

The same report says that a new pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also in the works, replacing the Pixel Buds Pro that were released in 2022.

Development is well underway for the next generation of Google Pixel devices, and a new report from 9to5Google says that the upcoming products include a larger Pixel Watch model and a new pair of Pixel Buds Pro. According to the site's unnamed sources, the Pixel Watch 3 will come in a 45mm size, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 are in the works.

If this report turns out to be true, Google would be fixing what is arguably the biggest problem with the Pixel Watch 2. The smartwatch only comes in a 41mm variant, and it features a very small screen. More importantly, the Pixel Watch 2 can look miniscule on larger wrists. Compared to larger smartwatches from Samsung and Apple, among others, the Pixel Watch doesn't size up well.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is still expected to include a smaller size option, so there will be two sizes available for the first time. 9to5Google suspects the smaller version will stick with the current 41mm size. The report also says that aside from size, the two models and their user interfaces should be identical.

There's still a lot that we don't know about the Pixel Watch 3, and it's still many months away from an official launch. That means it's always possible that some of these details change before then. However, it makes a lot of sense that Google would add a larger size option. Additionally, previous reports pointed to Wear OS 5 powering the next generation of Pixel Watch.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also reportedly in the works

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Aside from the Google Pixel Watch 3, the report also notes that Pixel Buds Pro 2 are in development. However, it's less clear when this new pair of earbuds might debut or what they could be called. Besides the fact that they are in development, the changes that Pixel Buds Pro 2 might bring are virtually unknown.

The original pair of Pixel Buds Pro was released in the summer of 2022 but has gotten a few extra features since their initial launch.

Google usually announces and releases its Pixel phones and watches in October, so we'd expect a Pixel Watch 3 to be released around that time. Based on the timing of the original Pixel Buds Pro launch, a new pair could be revealed around Google I/O in the spring, but that's just speculation at the moment.