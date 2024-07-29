Major Pixel Watch 3 leak rips the cover off its band options and colors

What you need to know

A substantial report has seemingly spoiled all that Google has planned for its Pixel Watch 3 band accessories.

The 41mm variant is rumored to feature four bands of its own: Stretch, Metal Mesh, Metal Slim, and Two-tone Leather band options.

These supposed options follow quickly behind the Pixel Watch 3 pricing leak, which is nothing short of expensive.

We're eagerly awaiting Google's next smartwatch launch, but a new leak has seemingly ripped the cover off what's in store.

According to an Android Headlines report, the Pixel Watch 3 will be offered in six different bands alongside a few body color choices. It's rumored that the device will be offered in Matte Black Aluminum (Obsidian band) and Polished Silver (Porcelain band) for its 41 and 45mm variants. The larger rumored 45mm version may grab a Matte Hazel Aluminum body (Hazel band).

The smaller choice will reportedly grab a Champagne Gold Aluminum case (Hazel band) and a Polished Silver Aluminum body (Rose Quartz band).

The post states the 41mm version of the device will feature a Stretch Band in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Sage, Wintergreen, and Rose Quartz. A Metal Mesh band is also rumored, featured in Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Polished Silver.

A Metal Slim band will reportedly arrive in Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Brushed Silver. Charcoal, Porcelain, and Bay are rumored for the supposed Two-tone Leather band option.

The rest of the rumored bands and associated color options for both sizes are as follows:

Active — Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel

— Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel Active Sport — Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Coral, Moondust, Wintergreen

— Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Coral, Moondust, Wintergreen Woven — Ivy, Porcelain, Lemongrass, Peony, Bay (41mm), Sage (41mm)

— Ivy, Porcelain, Lemongrass, Peony, Bay (41mm), Sage (41mm) Metal Links — Matte Black, Brushed Silver

— Matte Black, Brushed Silver Crafted Leather — Obsidian, Moondust

— Obsidian, Moondust Performance Loop — Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, Wintergreen

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

Rumors have floated around, but it seems that the Pixel Watch 3 isn't staring at any radical design changes. A batch of supposed renderings surfaced in June and it's rumored that the device will be thicker to accommodate a bigger battery. Aside from that, the device's imagery still suggests the same domed-glass display, a rotating crown, and a physical trigger button for the Assistant.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, rumors of a "Pixel Watch 3 XL" cropped up again after a few renders appeared. While the design remains the same as the Watch 3, the 3 XL may feature a 1.45-inch display. That's only slightly larger than the rumored 1.2-inch display of the Pixel Watch 3. Moreover, speculation claims that the XL version will be even thicker and potentially outfitted with expanded battery capacity and more health/fitness sensors.

What's more, a report from a week ago claims that the Pixel Watch 3's prices are nothing short of brutal. Regardless, we're approaching Google's early hardware event on August 13, where we should see everything for ourselves.