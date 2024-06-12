Google Pixel Watch 3 XL renders surface for the first time, revealing a thicker design

What you need to know

The first renders of the Pixel Watch 3 XL surface again, thanks to OnLeaks.

The device shows up with a white strap brand and stainless steel build.

The upcoming smartwatch will likely have a bigger display and larger body than the Pixel Watch 3.

Recently, the first renders of Google's upcoming smartwatch, Pixel Watch 3, surfaced online, indicating little to no design changes. This is probably because Google is gearing up for another new smartwatch to accompany it. Tentatively dubbed Pixel Watch 3 XL, the first possible images of the new smartwatch have surfaced online for the first time.

The leak again comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer, widely known as OnLeaks, who showcased the Pixel Watch 3 renders early this week. The tipster has partnered with Android Headlines to showcase the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 3 XL renders.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

The design of the Pixel Watch 3 XL doesn't look drastically different from the Pixel Watch 3 renders, which are very familiar to the predecessor Pixel Watch 2.

The Watch 3 XL, paired with some kind of white band, appears to carry the same seamless domed glass design sitting in a steel frame and aided by a digital crown. While it helps navigate the Wear OS interface on the smartwatch, the button on the top presumably triggers the Google Assistant, similar to the older Pixel Watch models.

The publication has also shared the expected specs of the Pixel Watch 3 XL, including a 1.45-inch display, which is slightly bigger than the Pixel Watch 3, which will sport a 1.2-inch display, the same as the previous iteration.

As the name suggests, the Watch 3 XL is likely to be thicker, with its body measuring 13.89mm in thickness. It will also measure 45mm x 45mm, indicating a bigger smartwatch overall. This could also mean Google opting for a more prominent battery capacity and likely some extra sensors to track health monitoring activities.

Overall, it is encouraging to see the Pixel Watch 3 XL in live renders rather than just hearing about it through rumors, which earlier indicated that it would be named Pixel Watch 3 Pro, complementing the Pixel phone lineup. However, Google's strategy appears different, as it is going old school by naming the upcoming smartwatch similar to older Pixel phones, like Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.