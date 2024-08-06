Google Pixel Watch 3 leak puts the new 45mm model in the spotlight

What you need to know

A new Pixel Watch 3 leak shows the regular model in action next to its bigger sibling.

The design will likely remain the same as the Watch 2 but with slightly smaller bezels.

The leaked promo also reveals the latest fitness features for the Pixel Watch 3.

Google's big launch event is just two weeks away, and we’re expecting to see new Pixel phones, including a foldable, plus the Pixel Watch 3 series. Leaks are still rolling in, and the latest one gives us a sneak peek at the Pixel Watch 3, highlighting its new features.

The leak comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer, who had already leaked a lot of Pixel stuff, spoiling all the fun for Google before the launch event. The latest leak includes a promo video of the Pixel Watch 3 in Spanish.

The leaker paired with Android Headlines to showcase the newest promo, which shows the Pixel Watch 3 in two different sizes — the regular 41mm size and the latest 45mm dial. Aside from the new size, nothing has significantly changed on the upcoming smartwatch in terms of design. Again, it comes with a circular dial with the rotatory crown on the right pane.

The bezels, however, appear smaller than the Pixel Watch 2, and it is particularly noticeable on the new bigger 45mm dial. The promo further confirms several health tracking features for the smartwatch as well as various watch faces and tiles users can play with. For instance, a new Cardio Load feature is quite similar to what users are accustomed to with Fitbit watches.

Additionally, users can utilize real-time coaching to beat their personal best. The Pixel Watch 3 should also be greeting users with a Morning Brief feature daily to get started during the day.

Other expected features of the Pixel Watch 3 include a battery capacity similar to last year, with a promise of a 24-hour battery. It is rumored to have 20% faster charging speeds than before, and that is for the 41mm model. The pricing leak from Android Headlines indicates that the Pixel Watch 3 should likely start at $349 for the Wi-Fi model, and the LTE model can go up to $449.

Meanwhile, the 45mm model will probably start at $399, whereas the LTE model should bump its price to $499. In comparison, the latest counterpart, the Galaxy Watch 7, starts at $299 in the U.S.