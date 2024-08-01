Google's code shows how its Spotify extension for Gemini might work

What you need to know

Spotify's Gemini extension progresses as a new app deep dive shows that it will utilize a user's "playlists, playback history, and preferences."

Typing "@Spotify" followed by your song of choice will prompt the AI to find and play the song through the main app.

Google added a YouTube Music extension on Android and desktop with three more in store, including one for Google Home.

A deep dive into the Google app has bolstered speculation about Gemini adding a Spotify extension for personalized music recommendations in the near future.

Android Authority found code references in version 15.30.27.29 of the Google app that suggest at Spotify's future synergy with Gemini. Specifically, the code offers a glimpse at the extension's permissions, which detail the use of your Spotify account's "playlists, playback history, and preferences."

Of course, this is all relevant information for Gemini to fulfill a user's request through the music streaming app. The permission page also states that "parts of your conversation" involving Spotify may be shared to "personalize" your music experience.

In the site's test, typing "@Spotify" in Gemini's pop-up window, followed by the name of a song, initiated the extension. The time it takes for Gemini to understand the request to pull up Spotify to play the song is reportedly a bit lengthy. But that's likely because it needs to fulfill the song request and pull up the app, in addition to the fact that it hasn't officially rolled out yet.

Nevertheless, the extension does trigger a Spotify song to play based on your request and account preferences, after the long wait. Tthe publication states that the extension can play requested music through the Spotify extension in the background without requiring the main app.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The latest deep dive offers a much more insightful glimpse at how Spotify's Gemini extension could perform after the brief mentions last time. Early strings of code suggested that the extension would alert users to a music session by stating "Starting to Play on Spotify." The publication's app teardown now shows that the app may display the name of the song followed by "on Spotify."

What's more, both discoveries involved its operational abilities on Android phones. It's still uncertain if this will work for those using Gemini on desktops. It also seems that Google is giving users more options for music streaming through Gemini as the AI model recently picked up one for YouTube Music on Android and desktop.

Gemini's musical abilities are just one of a few AI extensions the company has planned. A recent report suggests Google is preparing to bring an extension for Google Home, the Phone app, and "Utilities."