Google's next Pixel Buds might bring Gemini straight to your ears

A dive into the latest Google app suggests the company is working on "Gemini on Earbuds."

Strings in the code tease Gemini's functionality for Google's Pixel Buds while also mentioning its usage for headphones for audible queries.

Google was spotted developing such a feature earlier this year, with speculation believing that it'll land on the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Google's focus on AI continues as a recent app update teases Gemini's capabilities on your earbuds.

Discovered in version 15.31 of the Google app, 9to5Google states the company is preparing to launch "Gemini on Earbuds." It seems Pixel Bud owners should prepare to see a notification informing them of Gemini's newfound in-ear capabilities. The string description, which is what users will see on their phones, reads, "Your new AI assistant is on your headphones."

The code strictly mentions "gemini_on_buds," which could mean Google is planning to support over-ear and in-ear audio sources with its AI model. The publication also spotted another feature description: "Talk to Gemini on earbuds."

Anyone who watched Google I/O 2024 or caught a recap will know how AI-heavy the company's future is. More importantly, Gemini's existence has continued to move in on the old Assistant, pushing it out for the latest AI model. It's likely that with the expected launch of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, users can touch and hold a bud to summon Gemini — which is how the current line of buds surface the Assistant.

Additional findings about "Gemini on Earbuds" pair well with what was discovered earlier this year during a Google app beta. The APK dive produced an error message that highlighted Google's work to "expand availability" and bring Gemini to headphones. A support document stated that Gemini isn't intended to "replace" Assistant on non-mobile devices, likely due to its visual reliance.

So, it remains to be seen just how much Gemini can handle audibly before throwing users to their phones.

We're expecting the Pixel Buds Pro 2 on August 13. However, an early ad for an accessory might've spoiled a design change. A Spigen ad for a Buds Pro 2 case showed off a slightly bulkier device in the classic egg-shaped charging case. There's a chance that the bulkier body packs in internal improvements, though that's just speculation.