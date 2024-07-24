Pixel Buds Pro 2 looks a little bulkier in the latest leak with an egg-shaped case

What you need to know

The latest leak shows off Google's next buds in a Spigen ad for a supported case.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 appears slightly larger than the original edition, with a color change to its grills while the case sports a new cutout.

The device recently had its colors leak, which suggests a couple of summer-vibe colors and a bigger case battery.

The supposed design for the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 has leaked, which teases slight changes for the buds.

It seems phone accessory/case maker Spigen jumped the gun as a user on Reddit discovered an ad for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 (via 9to5Google). The Amazon ad a brief look at the Buds themselves, which appear to be slightly bigger than the O.G. Buds Pro. The device keeps its smooth surface for user touch controls, however, that top portion looks taller while the buds seem closer together in the case.

Another slight change is with the grills that the Pro edition features. Both instances of it are now colored the same as the Buds instead of retaining a black hue like before.

The slightly taller Buds make one wonder if there's a hardware reason behind it, like audio/battery upgrades.

The early glimpse gives us a look at a curious addition to the bottom of the Buds Pro 2 case — a new cutout. This appears quite important as Spigen's ad highlights "cutouts for easy pairing and sharing." The publication theorizes it could be a small speaker for users trying to relocate the device using Google's Find My Device network.

For now, its purpose remains unclear. The case doesn't appear radically different from the previous generation as it still sports an egg-like shape in all white.

Slowly but surely, more information is surfacing regarding Google's next earbuds following its recent color leak. The Buds in Spigen's ad feature a "Raspberry" hue, which was rumored alongside Porcelain, Haze, and a summer-vibe Mojito. There's a chance that some of these color choices are done to match the Pixel 9 series, which we've also seen previously.

Earlier this year, the Buds Pro 2 was reportedly spotted snagging its battery certification for the case. The listing showcased the case's 650mAh battery, which is a 30mAh increase over what the original iteration offers. But luckily we're not too far from knowing all the details as Google is preparing for an earlier hardware event on August 13.