Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak claims some hot summer colors are on the way

TPixel Buds Pro 2 rumors are scarce but the latest murmurings suggest there might be four colors to expect this year.

Google could launch the next-gen buds in Raspberry, Mojito, Porcelain, and Haze colorways.

A previous discovery about the device saw it appear for certification in Denmark and South Korea with a slightly larger 650mAh battery capacity charging case.

Google is expected to release the next generation of its Pixel Buds this year, and rumors are trickling in about its color options.

Known X tipster Dylan Roussel posted a set of colors and names that Google could bring to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 (via 9to5Google). Rumors suggest the device could arrive in four colorways: Raspberry, Mojito, Porcelain, and Haze. The standout names here are "Raspberry" and "Mojito," to which Roussel provided a glimpse at the hues.

The Raspberry option looks pretty pink, while the Mojito option leans toward the greens. Additionally, it seems Google might bring some familiarity between its Buds and its phones as the Porcelain and Haze options exit the rumor mill.

Aside from the four color choices, Roussel had nothing more to add regarding when we could expect the device.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in 4 fun colors: Raspberry, Mojito, Porcelain and Haze. 👀I cannot wait to get my hands on some mojito Pixel Buds Pro 2! 🍸 pic.twitter.com/oF1xYbqaapJuly 9, 2024

What's curious about the Buds Pro 2's alleged Raspberry color is its similarity to the recently showcased pink Pixel 9. A user in Algeria reportedly got their hands on a Pixel 9 quite early and paraded it around in the new hue. The device featured a glossy finish on its back panel with a matte pink color on the camera visor and edges.

It remains to be seen if Google is thinking of a greener option for the Pixel 9 to (perhaps) match this rumored Mojito choice. Moreover, the original Buds Pro arrived in Bay, Porcelain, Charcoal, Fog, Lemongrass, and Coral colorways.

Rumors about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have been scarce, with the most recent information detailing its battery specifications. Google's next iteration was spotted picking up its certification in Denmark and South Korea. The listing states the new case could sport a 650mAh battery capacity, which is a 30mAh difference above the Pixel Buds Pro case.

Its launch date is still up for speculation, however, previous rumors claim Google could've pushed it back to coincide with the Pixel 9 release. We now know that the company is preparing for a much earlier hardware event on August 13. Google started emailing users about the event involving its portfolio of Pixel devices, AI, and where Android is going next.