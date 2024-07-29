Here are all the possible colors of the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

What you need to know

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, has leaked the Pixel 9 series color options ahead of launch.

We should see the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Porcelain and Obsidian colorways.

The regular Pixel 9 models will likely be seen in new Pink and Green hues.

The Made by Google event is merely weeks away, and the search giant has already shown us what the Pixel 9 models would look like, including the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, new leaks give us a clearer picture of these devices, including all the color options.

Google is introducing three products under the Pixel 9 series next to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company has already started teasing some of them officially on social media; however, new leaks have given us more color options for the upcoming handsets, including the foldable phone.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold color options next to renders are shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in partnership with 91mobiles. The second iteration of the foldable phone from Google will feature in Obsidian and Porcelain colorways. This year, the foldable will have a conventional form factor, unlike the previous iteration, which came with a wider cover screen.

The latest renders of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold show that it appears a lot like the OnePlus Open. The rear cameras, however, look distinct from any other foldable available on the market. It has a giant rectangular camera module with primary and secondary cameras placed separately within it.

The punch hole cutout can be seen on the cover screen and the foldable screen. The latter incorporates the selfie shooter at the top right corner, again similar to the OnePlus Open. In the Obsidian colorway, the bezels on both screens appear more prominent. While these are still renders, they might appear negligible after we see the foldable device in real life after the launch.

OnLeaks has teamed up with Android Headlines to give us a good look at the Pixel 9 Pro in all its color variants. The Pro model appears to be coming in Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose, and Hazel colorways. While the first two are familiar, the Rose looks pale in renders, and Hazel seems light greenish at first glance. The camera bar is again redesigned, and like the Fold, the device features rounded corners and flat sides.

Again, with the same publication, OnLeaks shared the color variants of the regular Pixel 9, which we have already seen in a new Pink shade — thanks to earlier leaks and hands-on. Next to Pink, the device can be seen in Obsidian and Porcelain. However, the regular Pixel 9 in green looks more vibrant than the Pro model. It is smaller but has the same design elements as the Pro variant. The device also greets with two primary sensors at the back.

With the color options out of the way, we expect to see more from these devices at the launch event on August 13. As Google shared via teasers on social media, the emphasis on AI, including Gemini AI, will likely be significant on the Pixel 9 series, including the foldable phone.