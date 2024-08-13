The best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals — release date, what to expect, and more
There's a new foldable phone in town.
Google's big announcement event has just begun and folks from all over are flocking to find the best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals — and for good reason. With a starting price of $1,799 for the 256GB configuration, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is way out of reach for most people, so I've done the work of gathering all the best early discounts so you don't have to go looking.
Scheduled for release on September 4th (nearly two weeks after the Pixel 9, for some reason), the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is completely ditching the foundation set by last year's Pixel Fold, introducing instead a sleek, thoughtfully-crafted device that could easily sit next to the top-rated OnePlus Open. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes fully equipped with the Tensor G4 chipset, a pair of glorious 120Hz displays, and all of the AI-powered software features that you could ever need. Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also boasts a new-and-improved hinge that can actually lay flat when unfolded.
Will this device rank among the best foldable phones released in 2024? We'll see, but until that time comes, keep reading to see all the best preorder deals on the web (so far).
Quick links
- Google Store: up to $350 free credit, $800 off with eligible trade-in
(More preorder deals will be added shortly)
Made by Google 2024 coverage
- Google Pixel 9 hands-on review
- Google Pixel 9 Pro hands-on review
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold hands-on review
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals
More preorder opportunities are expected to go live over the next few hours, so if the following offers don't pique your interest, check back in a bit to see what else I've added.
Google Store: free $350 credit, up to $800 off with trade-in
Unsurprisingly, Google is the first retailer to announce a Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deal, offering a free $350 credit and up to $800 of trade-in credit when you preorder the premium foldable through its site.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.