The best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals — release date, what to expect, and more

Google's big announcement event has just begun and folks from all over are flocking to find the best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals — and for good reason. With a starting price of $1,799 for the 256GB configuration, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is way out of reach for most people, so I've done the work of gathering all the best early discounts so you don't have to go looking.

Scheduled for release on September 4th (nearly two weeks after the Pixel 9, for some reason), the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is completely ditching the foundation set by last year's Pixel Fold, introducing instead a sleek, thoughtfully-crafted device that could easily sit next to the top-rated OnePlus Open. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes fully equipped with the Tensor G4 chipset, a pair of glorious 120Hz displays, and all of the AI-powered software features that you could ever need. Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also boasts a new-and-improved hinge that can actually lay flat when unfolded.

Will this device rank among the best foldable phones released in 2024? We'll see, but until that time comes, keep reading to see all the best preorder deals on the web (so far).

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals

More preorder opportunities are expected to go live over the next few hours, so if the following offers don't pique your interest, check back in a bit to see what else I've added.