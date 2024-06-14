Onn. Google TV 4K Pro review: Doing what the Chromecast can't

The Onn. Google TV 4K Pro is a surprising and unlikely contender for the crown of the best streaming device. While it lacks some of the design polish found elsewhere, the 4K Pro makes up for it in a big way. For one, it retails for under $50, while including a few built-in ports and even a remote finder. Tack on speedy performance, and you have arguably the most well-rounded streaming device powered by Google TV.

Things have slowed down quite a bit when it comes to streaming devices. The market is largely dominated by Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, thanks in large part to just how cheap you can get one for. Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for Google to release an updated version of the Chromecast 4K for those who prefer the Google TV interface.

However, there’s been a surprise entrant into the space that has turned a lot of heads. Walmart’s Onn. brand focuses on offering affordable alternatives for everything from tablets to cables and now streaming boxes. The most recent release could be its most impressive, as the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro aims to offer the best experience without breaking the bank.

Onn. Google TV 4K Pro: Price & availability

Walmart released the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro in early May 2024, and it retails for $49.88. Currently, this streaming box is only available from Walmart, and it’s unlikely that we’ll see it arrive at other retailers. Additionally, it’s only available in one color, while including a remote control, HDMI cable, AC adapter, and the Quick Start Guide.

Onn. Google TV 4K Pro: What you'll like

Something that immediately grabbed my attention, besides the price, was the port selection. Sandwiched between the AC power adapter and the reset button, the 4K Pro includes an Ethernet jack, a full-size HDMI port, and even a USB 3.0 Type-A port.

This immediately gives it a leg up on the Chromecast, as you don’t need to fiddle with USB-C hubs just to get more storage or enjoy a faster and more reliable internet connection. But for me, the first thing this made me want to do was turn the 4K Pro into a retro emulation box.

Speaking of emulation, let’s talk about what’s under the hood. Powering the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro is the Amlogic S905X4, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. As you might suspect, you won’t actually have 32GB of storage to work with, but there’s still three times more storage here and an extra gigabyte of RAM (3GB vs. 2GB) than what the Chromecast with Google TV 4K has to offer.

With this in mind, performance has been what you would expect. Navigating the interface is smooth and snappy and feels even better than the Fire TV Cube. The only streaming box that I feel offers a more fluid experience is the latest Apple TV 4K, but it’s only marginal, and you might not even notice it unless you compare them side-by-side.

If you were to see the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro at a friend's house, you might mistake this for a smaller version of the Fire TV Cube. The top shell is made from a material similar to the fabric found on many of the best smart speakers from either Amazon or Google. That’s not a bad thing, as it just kind of blends in and doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb.

Elsewhere on the box itself, we have a hardware mute switch for those who don’t want or need Assistant to always be listening. And on the front, there’s a button that I mistook for being an oversized IR sensor at first glance. This button is pretty darn awesome, though, as it activates the Remote Finder feature. When pressed, your remote will start making a chirping noise so you can figure out which couch cushion it got wedged beneath.

Walmart chose this design, as opposed to the plastic shell of the Onn. 4K Streaming Box, because of the built-in microphones and speakers. Not only is the 4K Pro a streaming box, but it’s also a Google Assistant smart speaker, complete with hands-free control. This means that you don’t need to talk into the remote every time you want to turn off the lights or pause a movie if you accidentally burnt the popcorn.

You won’t want to immediately toss your remote in a drawer, as it, too, offers a few extra tricks. At the bottom, we have four shortcut buttons that quickly take you to YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus, or Paramount Plus. While these can’t be natively remapped for other streaming services, the YouTube button can be mapped to open YouTube, YouTube TV, or YouTube Music, which can come in quite handy.

In the top right corner is a button you won’t find anywhere else. The “Magic” button can be customized to perform different actions or set as a shortcut for a specific app. It’s been really nice having a dedicated button that lets me launch right into RetroArch when I’m in the mood to play some classic games. It’s also worth pointing out that the buttons are backlit, something I hope to see if the Chromecast with Google TV is ever updated.

Onn. Google TV 4K Pro: What you won’t like

For as much as I’ve thoroughly enjoyed using the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro, my biggest problem has nothing to do with the box itself. Instead, it’s the abhorrent, blue “Free TV” button slapped right in the middle of the remote.

It sticks out like a sore thumb, and while the idea of having such a button is solid, I just wish Walmart had done something different. A better idea would have been to swap out one of the other shortcut buttons at the bottom for the Free TV one or maybe add a button at the top between the Power and Magic buttons.

The only other “problem” I found was that you need to keep the 4K Pro out in the open. It's nice to be able to yell at Google Assistant to stop the music, but the microphones can’t pick up your voice if it’s tucked away in a TV stand.

This might be a deal-breaker for those who prefer to hide things out of the way, which is completely understandable. On the bright side, at least the box doesn’t come in gaudy colors that would stick out like a sore thumb.

Besides that, I wish that Walmart had opted for a different design overall. There’s nothing really wrong with how the 4K Pro looks, but it’s very reminiscent of the early days of smart speakers with the mesh fabric. It’s a bit rough to the touch and just doesn’t really look as sleek or svelte as I would have preferred.

Onn. Google TV 4K Pro: Competition

Google’s Chromecast with Google TV 4K is the next most obvious competitor, as it is also priced at $50. However, the biggest benefit that the 4K Max has over the Onn. 4K Pro is that it can be regularly had for much less. Even without accounting for Prime Day or Black Friday, there’s almost always a way to get Amazon’s best streaming stick for less than its retail price. While it can be hidden behind your TV, it suffers from the same problem as the Chromecast as it doesn’t offer any additional ports besides power.

From there, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the next most obvious competitor, as it is also priced at $50. However, the biggest benefit that the 4K Max has over the Onn 4K Pro is that it can be regularly had for much less. Even without accounting for Prime Day or Black Friday, there’s almost always a way to get Amazon’s best streaming stick for less than its retail price. While it can be hidden behind your TV, it suffers from the same problem as the Chromecast as it doesn’t offer any additional ports besides power.

Rounding out the competition in the sub-$50 space is Roku’s Streaming Stick Plus. It can do everything that the others can, but just relies on Roku’s own interface as opposed to the Fire TV or Google TV interface. However, the biggest difference here is that the included power cable features a “long-range wireless receiver.” This aims to provide a stronger and more stable connection to make up for the inability to use it with Ethernet.

Onn. Google TV 4K Pro: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if…

You want a budget-friendly streaming device with ports.

You want a better version of the Chromecast with Google TV 4K.

You don't want ot deal with constant ads from Amazon or Roku.

You're okay with having this in the open for hands-free Google Assistant.

You shouldn't buy this if...

You need a streaming device that hides behind the TV.

You don't need 4K streaming.

I won’t bury the lede here. If you’re in the market for a new streaming device and are on a sub-$100 budget, then the Walmart Onn. Google TV 4K Pro is the one you should buy. It’s snappy, reliable, and has plenty of extra features that you won’t find for $50.

It’s so good that I’m even considering swapping out the Apple TV 4K in my living room and replacing it with this. Since most of my smart home is powered by Google Assistant, the 4K Pro slots in quite nicely, fitting in with the other Google and Nest devices that I have.

My only hang-up, besides the ugly Free TV button, is whether my wife would want to switch to something else right after she’s gotten used to the Apple TV.