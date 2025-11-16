Disney's channels return to YouTube TV after intense negotiations

What you need to know

YouTube and Disney end negotiations, restoring 21 major channels to YouTube TV immediately.

Subscribers regain access to previously recorded content and new ESPN Unlimited Plan options.

Disney and YouTube affirm the value of their programming amid heated talks.

After a tense fortnight of negotiations, YouTube TV subscribers can rejoice as a newly struck multi-year deal with Disney reinstates access to 21 channels, including ABC and ESPN, just in time for a thrilling college football weekend.

Google and Disney announced the new deal in separate press releases, each conveying a positive outcome for both sides. More importantly, YouTube TV subscribers can now access all Disney content, including the new ESPN Unlimited Plan, on the service. They'll also have the option to add the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle as part of certain YouTube TV plans.

"We’re happy to share that we’ve reached an agreement with Disney that preserves the value of our service for our subscribers and future flexibility in our offers," YouTube TV said in a statement. "We apologize for the disruption and appreciate our subscribers’ patience as we negotiated on their behalf."

Meanwhile, Disney's top executives said the deal "recognizes the tremendous value of Disney's programming."

This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch...We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football. Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro

The deal brings to a close nearly two weeks of contentious talks. YouTube TV and Disney's prior carriage deal ended Oct. 30, 2025, and the sides began publicly advocating for a new agreement even before it expired. In the days and weeks that followed, both sides took heat from subscribers and the public.

Disney tried to pressure YouTube TV to bring back ABC for Election Day, and subscribers lamented YouTube TV for going without Monday Night Football. Then, YouTube TV accused Disney of trying to win over public favor by leaking documents.

There were other wild elements to the negotiations, like commentator Pat McAfee calling out Disney-owned ESPN for using its media personalities to pressure YouTube TV — something he did during his show that airs on ESPN. Disney-owned media also became unavailable for purchase on unrelated platforms like Google Play and YouTube in a stunning twist.

Now, subscribers finally get a resolution, as 21 channels and more Disney content returns to the live TV streaming service. The multi-year deal means YouTube TV users won't have to worry about a Disney blackout for the foreseeable future.