Deadline looms: YouTube TV warns subscribers they may lose ESPN, ABC, and all Disney channels due to 'costly economic terms' proposed in ongoing contract dispute

YouTube TV has stated its ongoing negotiations with Disney to keep content from ABC and ESPN for its subscribers.

YouTube states that Disney's proposition could end up "raising prices" for consumers, while the latter states YouTube TV is "exploiting its position at the expense of their own customers."

The two sides have until October 30 at 11:59 pm ET to reach an agreement and, if not, Disney's channels will disappear.

The content deal between YouTube TV and Disney has evolved, and new statements from both sides paint a tense situation.

This morning (Oct 24), YouTube issued a statement regarding the ongoing negotiations between YouTube TV and Disney to secure the latter's content for its viewers. If an agreement isn't reached, the platform states content from Disney, including ABC and ESPN, will vanish from its consumers' reach. Officially, YouTube states, "We've been working in good faith to negotiate a deal with Disney that pays them fairly for their content on YouTube TV."

Where things evolve is where the service adds, "Unfortunately, Disney is proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices, while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products - like Hulu + Live TV and, soon, Fubo."

On the other side, CNBC reports that Disney has issued its own statement regarding the negotiations, as well as a new "public message" run, informing YouTube TV users about the ongoing process (via 9to5Google). A Disney spokesperson informed the publication that, "This is the latest example of Google exploiting its position at the expense of their own customers." It mentions that more than shows will disappear, as the NFL, NHL, College Football, and more will go alongside it.

We've entered crunch time, as YouTube TV and Disney have until October 30 at 11:59 pm ET to reach an agreement. If nothing is achieved, Disney's content will disappear. YouTube adds that if Disney's content is removed, and if it remains gone for an "extended period of time," it will grant subscribers $20 in credit.

YouTube TV's been involved in some tense, down-to-the-wire negotiations to keep content on its platform before with NBCUniversal. In 2021, there was the threat of viewers losing roughly 14 channels of NBCUniversal's content during the agreement renewal process with YouTube TV. These two got into negotiations again just recently, as CNBC reports, which wrapped up positively in September.

In February, YouTube TV and Paramount had to hash out a new agreement to keep CBS and CBS Sports on the air for subscribers. This negotiation was a bit larger, as 30 channels were on the hook if this fell through.

This was essentially as public a struggle as we're seeing today with Disney. It was reported that YouTube TV and Paramount found difficulties in achieving a "fair deal." Things resulted well (in a way), as the two reached an agreement to keep the channels available for subscribers. However, shortly after, YouTube TV raised prices by $10 per month.

When is the deadline for YouTube TV and Disney to reach a new agreement? The two sides have until October 30 at 11:59 pm ET to finalize an agreement.