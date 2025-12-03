What you need to know

YouTube will auto-sign out all Australian users under 16 starting December 10 to comply with the new Social Media Minimum Age Act.

Teenagers lose all account features: subscriptions, commenting, uploading, and parental controls.

Google warns the ban will make teens less safe, while the Australian government says that's YouTube's problem to solve.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

After weeks of discussions between Silicon Valley and Canberra, YouTube has confirmed it will comply with Australia’s social media ban on teens. Starting December 10, the platform will automatically sign out users under 16. It’s a fundamental change to how the platform works for young people, and Google isn't hiding its frustration.

What was initially billed as a crackdown on social media apps has now expanded to include YouTube, despite Google’s insistence that YouTube doesn’t operate like Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat. But regulators ruled otherwise, and the platform must comply with the Social Media Minimum Age Act.

The timing and scope have caught parents, teens, and creators off guard. For many Australians, YouTube was more than just a social feed. It offered entertainment, homework help, and a space for creators. Now, all those features disappear as soon as a user is found to be under 16.

(Image credit: Google)

Instead, they will be pushed into a stripped-down YouTube experience where they can watch videos but can’t like, subscribe, comment, or upload. Parental controls disappear entirely because YouTube’s supervision tools only work when a user is signed in.

Teen creators lose access to their dashboards and can’t manage or update their channels. Their content stays online, but they can’t touch it again until their 16th birthday.

YouTube says none of this data is deleted; it’s simply frozen, waiting for teens to age back into their own profiles.

Google claims it's unsafe

However, it is important to note a critical distinction: the ban restricts account access, not access to the entire YouTube site. Young users can still view videos as guests, but lose all personalized features provided by an account, such as subscriptions and recommendations.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google’s argument is straightforward. By forcing kids to use YouTube without an account, the ban removes the safety measures built over the last decade. Rachel Lord, a senior public policy manager at Google, called the regulation "rushed" and warned that it will "make Australian kids less safe on YouTube."

On the flip side, the Australian government isn't buying it. Reuters reports that Communications Minister Anika Wells fired back, noting that if YouTube is admitting its platform is unsafe for signed-out users, "that’s a problem that YouTube needs to fix."