Danish PM Mette Frederiksen recently declared that social media is "stealing our children's childhood" and has "unleashed a monster." A monster? That's quite the striking image, isn’t it? Is it hyperbole, the worried cry of a parent, or another politician saying what she thinks people want to hear?

Or does it tap into the deep uneasiness we sometimes feel about the ever-present digital world?

A digital double edged sword

Gone are the days of making mud pies or whatever else kids used to do. They're not coming back, either.

Since the smartphone revolution in the mid-00s, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok — a cascade of platforms have migrated from desktops to pockets. Suddenly, social connection is immediate and inescapable. The age of entry has also plummeted. Despite age restrictions, kids routinely navigate these digital waters, often unsupervised.

Social media does offer an opportunity for connection. For children geographically isolated or those seeking kinship around niche interests or identities, online platforms can be a lifesaver. The internet fosters creative expression, allowing kids to become filmmakers, artists, and storytellers. It provides access to information, facilitating learning and even civic engagement. It allows people to stand up for causes they believe in and organize social movements. It's not all bad. Not at all.

But with everything good, bad can ride along. Some say we're seeing a rise in anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, fueled by trying to create the perfect online life. Experts express concerns about the impact of constant stimulation on developing brains, particularly impulse control and emotional regulation.

The internet's anonymity fosters cyberbullying and harassment. Late-night scrolling can rob children (and adults) of sleep, leaving them tired and emotionally vulnerable. And perhaps most worrying, an over-reliance on digital interaction can stunt the development of crucial real-life social skills.

Then there is the question of exposure to harmful content and the addictive nature of algorithmically curated content. Another recent report says TikTok is steering 13-year-olds towards porn, for example. It can be a nasty world, and the internet often showcases the worst of it.

Denmark's PM isn't alone

She's just saying what a lot of people think out loud. Much has been written about the rise of social media use. Parents are understandably concerned about children's mental health, excessive screen time, exposure to inappropriate content, and the ever-present threat of cyberbullying.

Teachers can observe the effects firsthand: students are distracted, struggle with focus, and exhibit diminished empathy.

Child psychologists often urge caution. They acknowledge the complexities of the issue, but emphasize the significant risks to mental health and cognitive development. Their recommendations include establishing clear boundaries, open communication, and, perhaps most crucially, delaying the introduction of smartphones.

Even kids themselves recognize the issues. They love the connections and entertainment that social media provides, but many admit that it fuels anxiety and consumes more of their time than they would like. They seem to instinctively understand that their relationship with social media is, to put it mildly, complicated.

Governments around the world are beginning to intervene.

Denmark, under Mette Frederiksen's leadership, has proposed a ban on social media for children under 15, requiring parental opt-in for those aged 13-14. Australia has enacted a ban for those under 16 (to take effect in December 2025). Norway is considering raising the age limit to 15.

The European Union, through GDPR and the Digital Services Act (DSA), enforces stringent data privacy regulations, establishes varying ages of digital consent (13-16), and prohibits targeted advertising to children. Platforms are now obligated to "assess the risks they pose to minors."

In the U.S., states like California, Utah, Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana are enacting laws requiring parental consent, age verification, and restrictions on targeted advertising. Federal initiatives like the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) are also under consideration.

China has implemented particularly strict regulations, limiting social media use to one hour per day for those under 18, mandating real-name registration, and heavily filtering content. China don't play.

The U.K.'s Online Safety Act places a "duty of care" on platforms to protect children. Brazil’s Digital ECA requires parental consent for app downloads, account linking, and prohibits the monetization of content that sexualizes minors. There are countless laws and rules governing social media use by children, but the common threads are clear: age limits, parental consent, data privacy, and platforms designed with child safety in mind.

What's next?

Frederiksen's stark warning resonates because it acknowledges a fundamental shift. Childhood isn't gone, erased from existence. But it has been forever changed.

The only way to course-correct is to share responsibility. Parents, educators, tech companies, and governments all have a role to play in shaping a digital world where children can thrive, explore, and maybe even go outside and climb a tree.

We can foster connection and community without sacrificing well-being. The answer lies not in rejecting new technology, but in harnessing its power responsibly and thoughtfully, with the best interests of everyone, including our children, at heart.