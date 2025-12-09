We asked, you answered: What age should kids start owning smartphones? The top answer from our latest poll may surprise you

Last week, we asked you what age you think is appropriate for kids to own their first smartphone. The question was the result of a recent study that found an association between early smartphone ownership and negative health effects in kids. According to the study, the earlier a kid owns a smartphone, the greater the risk they have of adverse effects on their sleep, emotional state, and health.

We had several options, ranging from ages 5-7 to age 14 and older. Somewhat surprisingly, of the hundreds of responses we received, most were from older ages. In fact, ages 14 and up was the most popular response with 53% of the votes, followed by ages 11-13 with 36% of the votes, ages 8-10 with 10% of the votes, and ages 5-7 with the remaining votes.

What you had to say

A few of the responses indicated that middle school was an appropriate age to give a kid their first smartphone. This would fall somewhere in the 10 to 14 age range, and is considered, to many, an important time for kids, socially. With the advent of after-school programs, social activities, and a growing need for independence as they navigate their pre-teen years, having an easier way to contact your child and keep track of their whereabouts may become a necessity for some parents.