Samsung has finally started teasing its Exynos 2600 chip with a short 30-second clip on YouTube.

Though it lacks substance, Samsung states that it has "listened" to consumer feedback and has "refined" and "optimized" the chip completely.

Rumors about the Exynos 2600 claim it will be "snappier," as Samsung looks to toss itself into better contention with Qualcomm and Apple.

We've been entertaining Exynos 2600 rumors for a while, but now Samsung is starting to officially tease the new chip.

Samsung recently published a teaser trailer for its next in-house chip, the Exynos 2600, on YouTube. The South Korean OEM's video is rather short, only coming in at 30 seconds, but this brief clip offers a subtle glimpse into what we might expect. Samsung opens its teaser by stating, "In silence, we listened," likely referring to the various grievances Galaxy users have had over the years with its Exynos chips.

The company then goes on to make two big, dare we say, promises about the upcoming Exynos chip.

Samsung says the Exynos 2600 has been "refined at the core," before rolling into another statement stating optimizations have arrived "at every level." The company is really trying to stoke the hype flames this year with the Exynos 2600, adding that the new chip is designed to "express the exceptional" in its devices, and likely its users. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn't offer anything with more substance about the chip, like something we can really dig into.

However, the company's description box held more, as it says, "The next Exynos is coming." Samsung highlights that the chip is "coming soon," which might feed into the rumors that it will be placed into the Galaxy S26.

Will it be different this time?

We've been going through Exynos 2600 rumors like nobody's business, but they claim one thing: that it's going to be snappy. Rumors in October make the claim that Samsung's new in-house chip will thrust it into contention with chips from Apple and Qualcomm. Supposedly, the company has taken strides to improve the speed of the Exynos 2600, producing a snappier and graphically stronger SoC for its Galaxy phones.

We've also heard repeated rumors that the chip is built on Samsung's 2nm process, not 3nm, which you'd get from TSMC for Qualcomm's Snapdragon. AI was another object of discussion, as Samsung will look to really force its AI software onto the Exynos 2600, improving its performance to "surpass" Apple.

Just last month, it was speculated that Samsung's Exynos 2600 could bring a small price drop to the chip's target series: the Galaxy S26. Supposedly, the regions that could see the chip (Korea, Europe) might see a ~$20 to ~$30 price drop. There were reportedly concerns about the chip's true power potential on smartphones, despite Samsung rocking its 2nm process.

Performance has always been a concern with Samsung's Exynos chip; just look at the struggles it had with its 2500 series. There's also the fact that Samsung, when it does utilize its Exynos chip, shies away from a U.S. Galaxy launch with the chip due to market perception, as most lean toward Qualcomm's Snapdragon.