Google's December update boosts Pixel security and fixes 33 bugs

What you need to know

December's security patch for Pixel devices includes fixes for 33 issues and critical vulnerabilities.

UI improvements address freezing issues, display abnormalities, and enhance Bluetooth and Wi-Fi stability.

Update rolling out for Pixel 6 and up, alongside Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold within the week.

Google treats the start of each month as a significant time to drop multiple updates for Android and Pixel users. Alongside some of the epic features that came with this month's update, Google is also deploying some bug fixes and security updates for Pixels today (Dec. 2).

Pixel's support page states that December's security patch brings fixes for 33 general issues faced by Pixel users in the past month, and also resolves certain security vulnerabilities.

Some of the most significant bug fixes address issues with battery and charging, fixing the strange battery bug where the battery status icon occasionally displayed a blank space or a question mark (?). Along with the battery's 80% charge limit setting was not being respected in certain conditions.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Furthermore, this security patch also tackles some display and UI issues that resolve abnormal display behaviors on the new Pixel 10 series, fixing issues where the display either went black, froze, or flashed.

There are also some general improvements that were made in terms of UI transitions, animation, and fixing the issue where the keyboard wouldn't appear in the app drawer. Another major focus in terms of UI was fixing the screen freezing issue when using gesture navigation or when attempting to switch between apps.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Additionally, improvements were also made to fix Bluetooth stability on Pixel devices, for instance, where the phone would occasionally prevent connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories; Wi-Fi connections also saw some enhancements.

Other than these major bug fixes, the December patch also brings in essential security updates that resolve several high to critical-level vulnerabilities that keep Pixel phones running smoothly, improving the overall reliability and security of the affected devices. These non-feature updates are crucial so that the OS keeps running smoothly as the phones continue to get new features in the future.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, this security patch is available to the Pixel 6 and up, as well as the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold. Google has started rolling out this update today, and it will reach most supported devices over the next week, based on the carrier and specific device model.