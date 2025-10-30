Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 is here, bringing Pixel testers more bug fixes

What you need to know

Google is rolling out Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 to Pixel phones and tablets enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

The patch includes bug fixes and stability improvements, including a lock screen clock issue.

This is the second minor patch released for Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3, following up Beta 3.2 from last week.

Google is rolling out another revision of Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3, with Pixel testers receiving the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 patch today. The latest update, announced on the Android Beta Program subreddit, includes bug fixes and stability improvements. Google hasn't updated its release notes page with specifics for what's changed in Beta 3.1 and Beta 3.2, but users are already chiming in with the improvements they've noticed.

A bug affecting the lock screen clock in Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.1 appears to be fixed with the newest update. Additionally, users are reporting that the weather report in the At a glance widget on Pixel phones is working correctly following the patch. The update appears to be around 40MB and 50MP, depending on your device model.

The patch is available for Google Pixel 6 and newer phones and the Pixel Tablet. It'll appear as an over-the-air update for these devices, provided they are enrolled in the Android Beta Program. However, it might take some time for the patch to appear for your device.

The build number for Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 is BP41.250916.012 for the Pixel 6 series, and BP41.250916.012.A1 for all other eligible Pixel phones and tablets. The OTA images are available on Google's Android developer site.

"This release primarily contains fixes that enhance device stability," according to Google's post.

What's new in Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2

While the company hasn't shared specifics regarding Beta 3.1 or Beta 3.2, Google did provide a detailed changelog for Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3. This update released Oct. 16, and included the following fixes:

Google Play System Updates were failing to install for some users. (Issue #420748298, Issue #438257102)

Home screen shortcuts appeared as blank gray circles. (Issue #440302367)

The Wallet icon on your lockscreen could sometimes appear with incorrect coloring. (Issue #419061603, Issue #434489536)

Battery charged to 100% when adaptive charging is turned on (Issue #445583926)

The swipe-up gesture from the bottom occasionally stopped working. (Issue #436632152, Issue #445023211)

Your selected theme might not apply on the first attempt. (Issue #440830741)

50MP images captured with the ultrawide or telephoto lens displayed rainbow artifacts. (Issue #422058430, Issue #443250512)

Poor battery life due to excessive CPU usage by the launcher, particularly on foldable devices. (Issue #441741448)

Calls could incorrectly route Bluetooth audio. (Issue #448580013, Issue #448580779)

Users in New Zealand could not access all 6GHz Wi-Fi networks. (Issue #444050891)

The Terminal app would crash if you changed your device's UI font size while it was open. (Issue #412082408)

Users couldn't type special characters like \*, @, or # in the GUI terminal. (Issue #444130818)

Simultaneously swiping lockscreen widgets and the notification shade caused buggy animations and a laggy, unresponsive UI. (Issue #446133358)

The screen sometimes became unresponsive or froze when unlocking the device.

Display freezes and screen noise

Unexpected device crashes

You can check for the latest Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 update by opening the Settings app on your Pixel, tapping System and System update, and pressing Check for update. Then, follow the on-screen prompts to install the latest beta patch.