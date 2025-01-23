Galaxy S25 launch: The biggest announcements and reveals from Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung held its annual Galaxy Unpacked event today, and we got the first look at the Galaxy S25, GAlaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Aside from these new phones, Samsung announced a whole host of AI features, a new chipset at the heart of the S25 series, and a surprise fourth variant of the Galaxy S25.

Here's a quick wrap of all that was 'Unpacked' today.

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra

(Image credit: Android Central)

To start, the series launches today as a trio, with the top-end S25 Ultra, the middle child S25 Plus, and the standard S25 device. When it comes to the core, all three devices are powered by a custom version of Qualcomm's customized Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which was designed in collaboration with Samsung. The devices are said to get seven generations of OS upgrades and security updates.

The devices get the new and upgraded OS, the One UI 7 with Android 15 OS out of the box. With the One UI 7, users can expect seamless integration of AI on the phone.

When it comes to the design of these phones, the Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a durable titanium build with smooth, rounded edges and thin bezels. It has a 6.9-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Ultra also comes with a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor — upgraded from the previous 12MP, along with a 200MP wide camera, another 50MP telephoto lens with a 5x zoom, and a 10 MP camera with a 3x zoom.

The phone will be available in four colorways: Titanium silver blue, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Black, along with three unique colors, including Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus get a fairly similar design to their predecessors with more rounded edges, sporting a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate similar to their predecessors. The S25 Plus has a sleek 6.7-inch QHD screen, while the standard model has a 6.2-inch FHD display. Both siblings get a major upgrade with a new 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera that comes with 3x optical zoom.

The duo gets four new colorways: Navy, Icyblue, Mint, and Silver Shadow colors, plus exclusive colors like Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold when ordered directly from Samsung's website.

When it comes to durability, all three phones have an IP68 dust and water resistance certification and are compatible with Qi2 charging, albeit without built-in magnets. The S25 series retains its predecessor's price tags, with the S25 Ultra starting at $1299, while the S25 and Plus models cost $799 and $999 respectively.

Galaxy AI, a true AI companion

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The much-needed collab between Samsung and Qualcomm brings us an 'Elite' chipset that powers the S25 series' AI capabilities. The company aims to bring you an assistant that is not only interactive but also intuitive, knowing what the user's next move could look like by tracking their daily activities.

To start, the home screen gets a new interactive bar dubbed 'Now bar,' which highlights the user's personalized recommendations and tracks the user's updates. Meanwhile, the 'Now Brief' is another new interactive widget that can provide users with a snapshot of their day.

"With a single glance at your phone, you'll know when a match is on and be able to follow live with scores and more," Google said in a blog post. "If you want to dive deeper, simply tap the card to get perspectives, stats, and news on Google Search."

(Image credit: Google)

Up next is Google's Circle to Search which also gained a few new tricks with AI overviews expansion. The company states this expansion into Circle to Search will apply to "trending images," "unique objects," and more. Once highlighted, Circle to Search displays quick facts, including links to what the user has searched for. For instance, if you look for a weird-looking dessert, Search will explain what it is and where the dessert originates from.

Something else that's new with Gemini on the Galaxy S25 is the ability to interact with apps using Agentic AI. By holding the button on the side, you can summon Gemini, which will interact with the apps on your Samsung phone. You can also ask Gemini Live to review your photos, suggest any edits, and other such interactions.

The company reiterated that all the new Galaxy AI features are available across the entire Galaxy S25 lineup, so even if you get the basic mode, you get it packed with all the AI features.

Project Moohan

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central) (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central) (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The next thing Samsung showed off today was more on Android XR and how it would be utilizing the Android platform for its upcoming mixed-reality headset. Samsung's "Project Moohan" Android XR-powered headset is also on the show floor at Unpacked. However, folks attending the event were not allowed to try it on as yet. That said, this was the first time they've publicly shown off the headset like this, giving viewers a good idea of what's in store with this project.

We expect the headset to have motion controller support like a Meta Quest 3, but for now, we aren't sure when this headset is likely to be released or whether it will come with the controller within the box.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central) (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central) (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central) (Image credit: Michael Hicks/Android Central)

While we thought we'd seen it all, Samsung threw us a curveball, and If you turned off the livestream to the Unpacked event too soon, you'd have missed the good, long look we got of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung teased a fourth addition to the S25 series— what we thought could be the Galaxy S25 Slim, now has a new name.

The device looks sleek, possibly with an end-to-end screen (going by its name) and a solid design. The video also showed us the components of the device as a part of the teaser, but not much else.

The Galaxy S25 Edge appeared quite thin and lightweight. The S25 Edge seems to have two cameras at the back and likely a small selfie camera at the front. In terms of design, the phone, much like the S25 series, has rounded edges and extremely thin bezels.

While we don't have the full specs yet, as Samsung revealed close to nothing about the phone, including how thin the phone actually is. It could carry the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy as the S25 series that launched today. We also don't know when Samsung plans to release the phone; however, there has been some chatter that it could come out as soon as April or May of this year.