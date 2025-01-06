Samsung brings third One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S24 series in several regions

What you need to know

Galaxy S24 series across multiple regions is seeing a new One UI 7 beta update rolling out.

The firmware brings notable improvements alongside several bug fixes from the previous builds.

It is a sizable update bearing "ZXLJ" builds irrespective of region.

After a long wait, Samsung finally released One UI 7 in beta for the Galaxy S24 series late last year. Starting with the U.S., the company has already released two betas, and today (Jan 5), Samsung has started releasing the third beta in several regions.

The trio, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, had started getting new Android 15-based One UI 7 beta 3 updates in several regions beginning with Germany, and as SamMobile notes, it is available for users in India and Poland as well. However, the latter two countries are getting the same update as beta 2, while the other countries have got two betas already (including the U.S.) — this marks the third significant beta update.

Finally ‼️ Galaxy S24: One UI 7 beta 3 update released in Germany Build version: S928BXXU4ZXLJ/S928BOXM4ZXLJ/S928BXXU4BXLJ pic.twitter.com/5vlGcJUJaUJanuary 6, 2025

Regardless, the firmware updates end with "ZXLJ" build numbers irrespective of the regions, and the changelog for all three Galaxy S24 series is fairly the same.

Per the changelog, the update includes loads of improvements alongside several bug fixes. Game Booster mode has a couple of enhancements, such as the ability to change the screen playback's default setting, changing the FPS setting name and max value, and the ability to set the default scanning rate to 120Hz.

Samsung Messages also gain a "Modify Exception" when saving an MMS image. The One UI 7 has introduced a vertical app drawer, and the scrolling interface will likely see improvements with the new firmware update. Quick panel closing operation will also seem better with the latest build.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Central) (Image credit: Android Central)

The notable fixes are the lock screen, always-on display, and status bar battery icon (revamped with One UI 7). Other notable things to note are the issue with volume key operation error while using Routine+ mode, which is believed to be fixed with the new update. Edge panel tools, which weren't displayed earlier, seem to have been fixed now.

Further, the third beta of One UI 7 is a sizable one bearing at least 1.2GB and comes with a January security patch. Needless to say, the owners of the Galaxy S24 series who are enrolled in the One UI 7 beta program are eligible for the latest update. If you haven't enrolled yet, the best way to experience these features is to wait for the stable release, which is rumored to be coming after the Galaxy S25 series launch, which is expected to happen later this month.