One UI 7 beta 2 arrives for enrolled Galaxy S24 series testers in the US

What you need to know

Samsung is pushing One UI 7 beta 2 to Galaxy S24 devices in the U.S., packed with loads of bug fixes.

Among the fixes, beta 2 is correcting malfunctions with the Now Bar, issues with TV product connections over DeX, and more.

Samsung finally opened its One UI 7 beta program on December 5, which introduced the Now Bar on the lock screen.

One UI 7 is expected to arrive near or alongside the Galaxy S25 in January.

It seems enrolled One UI 7 beta testers can begin to expect the next iteration of software today (Dec 16).

Android Central has started receiving the update today on a Galaxy S24 Ultra bearing software version ZXL5. Samsung detailed the rollout of the One UI 7 beta 2 update in its Members app, highlighting improved "system stability." The second beta packs quite a few fixes to bugs that testers have encountered since the program's start.

According to the changelog, Samsung states it has fixed a Quick Panel operation error alongside a display error regarding the "personal drawer App." Another bug fix rolling in is for the Galaxy S24's wireless connection to TV products through DeX. The company is also fixing an issue where "reminder widget transparency is not applied." However, the company states that an app update is required for that fix to go into effect.

The One UI 7 beta 2 patch informs users of app updates when the software is available. Tapping "view more" will likely take you to where you can update apps that require it post-download.

Another bug fix arrives for Samsung's newly unveiled Now Bar. The patch notes state it has corrected a "continuous display error and malfunction" after closing it.

The remainder of the changelog is as follows:

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

With the update spotted, other users enrolled in the One UI 7 beta program should soon expect it. Additionally, those just getting involved in the second beta can expect a huge 4GB download. However, as noted by Android Authority, those who've been enrolled since the beta's beginning will only download a 1GB patch as Samsung progresses its development. The publication also cites Max Jambor in stating the update was spotted in Germany, the U.K., and South Korea alongside the U.S.

Users can head into the Samsung Members app > One UI 7 Beta Program banner to view the full changelog or provide testing feedback.

Samsung dropped the One UI 7 beta earlier in December after the software faced an insurmountable amount of delays. Based on Android 15, the beta opened access to those with a Galaxy S24 series devices with the possibility of hitting others and a few past-gen phones.

Galaxy AI is at the core of this beta, with Samsung providing an early glimpse at Writing Tools: a set of AI-based writing and grammar options. The Now Bar was another major addition as users can find it incorporated as a significant feature on the lock screen. Users can view "important notifications dynamically" without opening their phones.

The stable version of One UI 7 is expected to arrive near or alongside the Galaxy S25's launch in January 2025.