Leaked Unpacked Event teaser image reveals Galaxy S25 series launch for next month

What you need to know

Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra might launch on January 22, 2025.

While Samsung has not officially revealed the launch date, a leaked teaser image hints at the anticipated launch date.

For the uninitiated, the Galaxy S24 series launched on January 17, 2024, and the successor launch is likely to happen in the U.S.

The year is nearly over, and Samsung has yet to announce an actual launch date for the Galaxy S25 series. While it has been rumored that the launch will be in late January, a new leaked teaser image reveals the launch date of the next Unpacked event.

As Android Police notes, leaker Evan Blass shared the Unpacked event teaser image on X (now deleted), revealing the date as January 22, 2025. The teaser image appears official at first glance, and it looks like the leak came through an Italian source.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/ Via Android Police)

The other notable element of the leaked teaser image is that it showcases a tiny glimpse of four phones paired together. This is interesting because a trio of Galaxy S25 models, including the standard Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, are expected at the launch.

While it is unclear what the fourth device might be, earlier rumors have pointed out that we could be seeing a Galaxy S25 Slim later in the year. Perhaps Samsung will give the audience a glimpse of it like the Galaxy Ring unveiled for the first time at the Unpacked event during the Galaxy S24 series. Or, it could entirely be the same Galaxy S25 trio stacked in no particular order for the teaser image.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Tipster Blass has also shared some images of the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, implying how they look from the front. The bezels appear even narrower than in the previous iterations, and both devices can be seen running on One UI 7, which was recently released in beta. The second beta has just been released in the U.S. for the older Galaxy devices.

The leaked teaser image indicating the launch of the Galaxy S25 series corroborates with the earlier leak from Max Jambor, who has also shared the January 22, 2025, date, and the event is likely happening in the U.S. region and simultaneously in the home ground, South Korea.