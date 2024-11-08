The Galaxy S25 'Slim' could pack a serious camera punch despite its thin profile

What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly planning the S25 Slim to compete with the rumored iPhone 17 Slim, alongside the usual S25 Ultra, Plus, and standard models.

Leaker @UniverseIce hints that the S25 Slim could pack a camera similar to the Galaxy Ultra line.

Details on the Slim’s secondary lenses are unclear, but they might not match the rumored 50MP ultrawide and variable telephoto lens of the S25 Ultra.

Recent reports suggest there’s a Galaxy S25 Slim model in the works, and a new rumor hints it might come packed with an "Ultra" camera in a slim design.

Alongside the regular Galaxy S25, Plus, and Ultra models, Samsung is reportedly rolling out a slimmer S25 variant to challenge the rumored iPhone 17 Slim.

Slim phones usually mean compromises to hardware, especially with the camera, but the Galaxy S25 Slim seems to break that mold.

Renowned leaker @UniverseIce claimed that the device will pack a camera similar to Samsung's Galaxy Ultra line. While exact specs are still under wraps, it’s rumored this could mean one or more camera sensors from the Galaxy S24 Ultra—or maybe even the upcoming S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is equipped with an "Ultra" camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, with its 200MP main camera, shows Samsung is ready to bring top-notch camera tech to more than just its Ultra models.

While the slimmer Galaxy S25 is expected to pack a strong main camera, details on its secondary lenses are still coming to light. It’s yet to be seen if they’ll match the rumored specs of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is said to have a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a smart variable telephoto lens that makes a second telephoto camera unnecessary.

While the source behind this leak has a solid track record, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt. Given the slim design, it’s likely the Galaxy S25 Slim will have fewer or less advanced camera sensors compared to the other S25 models.

Recent discoveries from Smartprix, including a product listing for a phone with the model number SM-S937U in the GSMA IMEI database, offer more proof that the Galaxy S25 Slim is real.

Smartprix notes that the model number SM-S937 fits the expected naming pattern for the Galaxy S25 series. With the Galaxy S25 likely being SM-S931, the S25 Plus SM-S936, and the S25 Ultra SM-S938, the SM-S937 for the Slim model would make sense as it sits between the Plus and Ultra variants.

That said, it’s possible the Galaxy S25 Slim won’t launch alongside the main S25 series in early 2025. Smartprix points out that Samsung usually adds devices to the GSMA database about six to seven months before their official release, which lines up with a late spring launch. Since Samsung's next line of flagship Galaxy phones is expected to drop in late January or early February, the Slim model likely won’t arrive until May or June 2025.